Steelers Left With Only One Veteran QB Option

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL decided that next offseason, things will be different. They're making the gap between two very important events as small as possible, which is going to force the Pittsburgh Steelers' hand. And when it does, there will only be one name to monitor at the quarterback position.

The Steelers' 2027 offseason took a drastic turn when the NFL announced that the legal tampering period before free agency is set to begin just one day after the NFL Combine ends. The goal is to keep things moving throughout the offseason, leaving less dead time. For Pittsburgh, it means they need to know exactly what their quarterback plan is before that period begins.

On the surface, it feels like the time change makes it more difficult for the Steelers to consider a veteran quarterback. No one really knows what names will be available, but Mac Jones, Kyler Murray and maybe Tua Tagovailoa will top the list.

There's only one name that would remain a serious contender for the Steelers with this shift, though. That name is Baker Mayfield.

Why There's Only One, And Why It's This One

Mayfield is the only name that works for the Steelers if free agency is their search for the simple reason that there's no guessing. They aren't trying to figure out if this player is worth X amount of money, or if he's more valuable than a first-round pick.

Mayfield simply comes to Pittsburgh, or any team, being a two-time Pro Bowler and someone you know is going to be a playoff-caliber starting quarterback. That's exactly what the Steelers are always looking for, and if he's available, he's the only one they can consider because of the circumstance.

You may ask what exactly the circumstance is. Well, it's the fact that this team is stuck between two decisions - find a franchise quarterback or continue to compete for a Super Bowl. With Mayfield, you aren't getting the next 10 years with him, but you'll likely get five as he just turned 31 in April.

Match that with the fact that he immediately makes your team competitive, and the Steelers may not be able to refuse the combination.

Mike McCarthy was hired by the Steelers for two reasons. The first was to win a Super Bowl and keep the team a contender at all times. The second was to develop a quarterback.

Who knows if next year's draft class is going to be so good that Pittsburgh isn't even thinking about free agency. If it is, great. If it's not, the Steelers will take Mayfield and another real shot in the playoffs and be completely satisfied.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!