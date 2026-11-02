DK Metcalf Revives Steelers' Need for WR Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely dominated their Week 8 matchup, defeating the Cleveland Browns in a familiar fashion.

The 27-6 win was the Steelers' fourth consecutive victory and their sixth of the season. It was a huge win, one that could solidify this team as a contender in the AFC.

The win also solidified this team's wide receiver troubles as the biggest issue once again. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was once again rendered less effective due to not having enough talent on the outside, and despite the team's stubbornness and defiance, they have to address this glaring hole in the lineup.

A Costly Mistake

Rodgers has had four interceptions this season that came directly off the hands of his receivers. In Week 8, Metcalf dropped an easy pass. Not only that, the ball deflected off his hands and into Cleveland's possession.

When it was rookie Germie Bernard who bobbled a screen pass that resulted in an interception, it was just a moment's lapse for a first-year player. When a pass ricocheted off Roman Wilson's hands for a turnover, it was frustrating, but not a terrible mistake.

When your top pass-catcher does it, it's bad. When the player who is supposed to be your top offensive weapon and top pass-catcher makes such a costly mistake, it's a call for change.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Zone = No Fly Zone

Mistakes happen. Like many other players in Pittsburgh, it's about how you rebound from your failures. Metcalf has the chance to make up for his costly error when the team returns to the gridiron in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But one trend is becoming too big to describe as a one-off or a single mistake. The Steelers have been trying endlessly to make Metcalf the focal point of their red zone offense and it's been an utter disaster. Once again in Week 7, the Steelers dominated on the ground, only to turn into a passing offense when they had the goal line left to gain.

Even head coach Mike McCarthy expressed some regret about how he called a red zone trip in the first half.

"That series there, I would could have those three plays back," he said during his postgame press conference.

And that's a sentiment he probably feels about all of their red zone trips so far in 2026. It's clear that McCarthy wants to let Rodgers run the show, but Metcalf hasn't executed on the plan. The only red zone threat on this team is tight end Darnell Washington, no matter how many goal-line fades they hurl Metcalf's way unsuccessfully.

Steelers Have to Add WR

The Steelers have been involved in trade talks and the subject of many rumors as the NFL trade deadline rapidly nears. The latest rumor has tied them to Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher Josh Downs, while another report claims they're a team to watch for Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.

And after another underwhelming outing from their top wideout, it's clear that a player like Downs is essential. Downs is an explosive pass-catcher who can create separation. Those are two traits the Steelers desperately need infused into their wide receiver group immediately.

If not Downs or Thomas, any player who fits that description would upgrade this offense. As Rodgers tries to make his final season one for the history books, they need to give him as many weapons as possible.