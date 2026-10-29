Steelers Get High Asking Price for Colts WR Josh Downs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for wide receiver help as the trade deadline nears. With multiple players dealing with injuries, the team's offense could use a rejuvenating boost over the coming weeks.

One of the Steelers' top targets is Indianapolis Colts pass catcher Josh Downs. The 25-year-old is one of the most attractive names available, and the Steelers have been linked to his services.

But according to insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers will have to pay a premium to bring in the talented playmaker. Speaking on his podcast, he shared that the Colts are seeking a third-round pick in any trade talks to deal for Downs.

“The Colts have told teams they’re looking for third-round value,” he said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “Nobody’s willing to do that right now.”

Steelers Playing Chicken?

It seems like the Steelers might be caught in a game of chicken with the Colts and the rest of the NFL. It’s clear that this team needs help on offense, and it’s a poorly kept secret that they are willing to make a deal.

But at that price, the Steelers must stand firm. The Colts are in the midst of a complete teardown. They have sent out two of their best players on either side of the ball, with multiple more top veterans expected to go before the deadline as well.

Which is why the Steelers, and the rest of the league, are trying not to budge. If they wait out the Colts, a more acceptable trade return could bring Downs to Pittsburgh. A fourth-round draft pick, for example, is a deal the Steelers may be eager to make, but giving up a third is too rich for general manager Omar Khan.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steelers Could Get More Value With Day Two Pick

If the Colts hold firm on wanting a third-round pick for Downs, the Steelers will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements. But that’s not the worst thing, as that third-round pick could net them a better player.

The player that many have clamored for is Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. A former 1,000-yard receiver who is under 25 years old, he would likely command that day two draft pick in return.

But if the Steelers view him as a major upgrade on offense, that third-round pick doesn’t feel so expensive anymore.

Some other names that have popped up as the NFL Trade Deadline nears are Los Angeles Chargers pass-catchers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, as well as Philadelphia Eagles players like DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks.

Even with the news on Downs, the Steelers are still in the mix. Just like they are with nearly every available wide receiver ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.