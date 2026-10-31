The Most Steelers Should Pay in WR Trade

If there's any position the Pittsburgh Steelers should splurge on before the November 10 trade deadline, it's wide receiver.

This is far from the first time the Steelers have had a clear need at receiver this time of year. They haven't exactly gone to great lengths to fill that hole in the past, though, as the organization acquired Mike Williams from the New York Jets for a 2025 fifth-round pick during the 2024 season and did not bring in anyone at the position in 2025.

Sitting at 5-2 and with a chance to make some noise in the AFC, perhaps more so than in recent seasons, Pittsburgh must strike while the iron is hot.

How much should the Steelers be willing to part with in order to add a potential difference-maker at receiver, though?

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Have Picks to Play With

General manager Omar Khan isn't afraid to wheel and deal when necessary, even if his track record of asset management isn't the greatest.

Whether it's been sending away players such as Joey Porter Jr., George Pickens, Broderick Jones, Kaleb Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick or bringing in big-name veterans such as DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and even Michael Pittman Jr., Khan has been quite active on the trade market over the last year or two in particular.

As a result of some of those aforementioned deals, Pittsburgh currently owns 18 total picks between the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts, with nine in each year.

With both first-round picks, three second-rounders and three third-rounders included amongst their treasure trove of selections, Khan and the Steelers have plenty of resources to go out and make a huge splash via trade if they so choose.

They're not going to part ways with their first-rounders in all likelihood, but that doesn't mean they can't or shouldn't still give up a significant haul at this year's deadline in order to give themselves the best odds of snapping their seven-game playoff losing streak.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the Most Pittsburgh Should Trade for a WR?

In terms of what's required to reach its ceiling both as an offense and as a team, generating more explosive plays in the passing game has to be the No. 1 priority for Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers and company have operated rather well in the short and intermediate areas of the field through the air in Mike McCarthy's system, though stretching the field and getting chunk plays has still proven to be a struggle.

For that reason, finding a playmaker at receiver and putting them next to the likes of DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard as well as Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. once they're off the reserve/injured list would create the Steelers' most complete group of weapons at the position in quite some time.

It will likely cost Pittsburgh somewhere in the ballpark of a third- or fourth-rounder in order to land Josh Downs from the Colts, who's on an expiring contract. If that's what their receiver move ends up being, it'd be more than enough to satisfy their need.

At the same time, if a player like Ladd McConkey were to ever hit the market, the Steelers shouldn't shy away from the price tag if it were to take a second-rounder and then some to bring him in.

While giving up a first-rounder would be hard to stomach, doing so with the aim of acquiring a receiver of DeVonta Smith's caliber is something Pittsburgh should seriously consider.

In the end, there really shouldn't be a limit for what the Steelers are willing to part ways with for a receiver. They have a shot at contending in the AFC if they make the right move, and the organization must be uber-aggressive as a result.