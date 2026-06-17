Drew Allar Means Nothing in Steelers QB Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to bid on Brendan Sorsby if he's approved for the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. That decision could give them a shot at a franchise quarterback a year earlier than they expected to make a move for one. And no, Drew Allar isn't going to impact their decision.

While the Steelers have plans for Drew Allar, they aren't going to base their decision on their next quarterback addition around him. Not yet, at least. Which means that if Brendan Sorsby is coming to town, or a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh is still going to make that call - Allar not being weighed into the decision at all.

Here's why.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers' vision for Drew Allar is simple: see what happens. They believe he has all the tools of a successful NFL quarterback, but none of the teachings. They need to build him from the ground up, which requires patience, but also zero expectations.

Mike McCarthy and company believe they can do it, but aren't waiting around betting on Allar as the only solution to their problem. Or the only great quarterback they can prop up.

That plan remains the same no matter who their next quarterback addition is, but it doesn't stop them from adding to the room. They're going to put everything they can into Allar with the hopes that he turns out to be elite. But just like the gamble of building and developing Allar, they're going to take the gamble of continuing to add quarterbacks with top talent.

If Sorsby is on their minds, they aren't going to say "well we have Allar," when discussing things. They do have Allar, which they love. They have no idea how he's going to turn out, though, and aren't willing to wait before making their next move.

McCarthy and Omar Khan know the goal is to find a franchise quarterback. Both of their jobs will depend on it more and more as the years pass.

What It Eventually Looks Like

At some point, Allar will have that next quarterback anyway. In 2027, there's a higher likelihood that Will Howard starts than any other quarterback. That same offseason, though, there's an equal, if not higher, chance the team selects a QB in the first two rounds of the draft.

In 2027, they find out what they have in Howard if he wins the job. If it works out and he's elite, great. Job over. And before anyone says they "wasted" picks on Allar and the next young gun, their goal is to find "the" QB. It's not wasted picks when you're locked in on finding it.

If Howard doesn't work out, the Steelers open the floor to the incoming player and Allar. Whoever looks better and more ready to go at the time, gets the first shot. If Allar puts the pieces together before then, it could be his for the taking.

And if not, the next player drafted is the guy. Another outcome the Steelers are fine with.

Meaning Allar - or Howard, really - don't mean anything to the team's future quarterback plans. They're looking for gold until they find it.

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