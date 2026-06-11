Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Will Howard Wins QB2 Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers exit their final sessions of OTAs with a roster of 91 players. From now until the end of the preseason, the team has to get that number down to 53 players plus their practice squad.

That’s a tall task for the Steelers, but they’ll have to figure it out like the rest of the NFL. Among the biggest questions facing the franchise are decisions surrounding the quarterback room, their offensive line and their secondary.

It’s entirely too early to know what that roster will look like when the Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons to open the 2026 season, but with OTAs finishing up, here’s the latest look at what that group may look like.

Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

The most fun piece of this offseason is the competition for the quarterback spots. With rookie Drew Allar around, the obvious odd-man out is veteran Mason Rudolph. But call it a hunch, but I believe Allar finds his way to the practice squad or the injured list or something like that by the time the regular season kicks off.

Running Backs: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Travis Homer, Eli Heidenreich

Rico Dowdle and Travis Homer are new additions via free agency, and Dowdle figures to play a significant role in the offense. Homer is a special teams ace and seventh-round draft pick Eli Heidenreich provides a versatile option with upside.

Wide Receivers: DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen, Ben Skowronek

A top-heavy group yet again defines the Steelers’ wide receivers. If rookie Germie Bernard hits and Michael Pittman Jr. is the number two option they’ve been missing, then this offensive attack should explode in 2026.

Tight Ends: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan

The only moderate surprise here is the inclusion of newcomer Robert Tonyan. Even with a couple of young guys with intrigue in JJ Galbreath and Lake McRae

Offensive Tackles: Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook, Max Iheanachor

Broderick Jones is the big wild card in this position group. If he's healthy, he makes the roster as the fourth tackle, no question. But that is far from a guarantee, with no real updates expected until training camp.

Interior Offensive Linemen: Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Brock Hoffman, Ryan McCollum, Gennings Dunker

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Defensive Linemen: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, Sebastian Joseph-Day

Led by some veteran forces up front, the defensive line is the start of what will hopefully be a stout unit under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Sebastian Joseph-Day, the free agent addition, is the only newcomer to join the foursome from 2025.

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Just like the defensive line, this group is pretty sealed, with no real room for surprises. This is the heart and soul of the Steelers’ defense.

Middle Linebackers: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Jamin Davis played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, and that familiarity earns him a spot on the initial roster. Carson Bruener continues his standout rookie campaign as a special teams star, and Cole Holcomb makes another go as he’s now in his second season since recovering from a knee injury.

Cornerbacks: Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Jalen Ramsey, Asante Samuel Jr., Daylon Everette, D'Shawn Jamison, Brandin Echols

The pass defense was atrocious in Pittsburgh last season, but largely the same group returns. Rookie Daylon Everette is an exciting prospect and Jamel Dean was the big get in free agency, but is it enough to propel this team into the top half of the NFL?

Safeties: DeShon Elliott, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings

Here's a group that is filled with questions. DeShon Elliott's health will dictate what happens in the room, with Ramsey around to shift to safety again in a pinch. Darnell Savage finally signed and will spell the starters, while recent draft pick Robert Spears-Jennings and his speed will be a value to the special teams.

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Now tied for the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, there's no question about Chris Boswell's place within the organization.

Punter: Cameron Johnston

The old veteran returns and the job is his as the 2026 season approaches.

LS: Cal Adomitis

A big shakeup in the special teams comes with Pittsburgh native Cal Adomitis winning the long snapper role over incumbent Christian Kuntz. It's a battle of local products as these two go toe-to-toe. It's a complete tossup, but Adomitis is my pick right now.

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