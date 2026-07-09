Eli Heidenreich Worth the Wait for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Eli Heidenreich is one of the names to watch when the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their training camp and preseason. The team's seventh-round draft choice is not only a local success story out of Mt. Lebanon High School, but he is also a player with a legitimate chance to crack the 53-man roster.

And it's not just the hometown ties that give Heidenreich a shot to make the Steelers' roster in 2026. The 22-year-old might be a betting favorite to make the practice squad rather than the main roster this year, but he brings a valuable skill set that makes him a real candidate to be a bottom-of-the-depth-chart player for Mike McCarthy's offense.

While it's not my belief that Heidenreich is destined for the Christian McCaffrey-like career some believe he is, I do believe that the former Navy Midshipman can become a valuable player out of both the backfield and out wide as a receiver, much like former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was able to accomplish during his NFL career.

Why Steelers Landed Another Rex Burkhead

Let's start with the fact that both were very accomplished players in the NCAA. Burkhead attended Nebraska, and he was the focal point of the Cornhuskers' offense, much like Heidenreich was with Navy over the past two seasons.

While Burkhead was primarily a runner for Nebraska, his career became the archetype that Heidenreich can emulate to find success. During his NFL stint, Burkhead registered at least 250 rushing yards five times, highlighted by a career-best 427 yards in 2021.

He was also one of the most respected receiving threats among running backs. In addition to being a consistent change of pace back, he posted seven seasons with over 150 receiving yards, topping the 200-yard mark three times.

New England running back, Rex Burkhead, pulls in a first half pass during first half action. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Ripro 102620 Sp Patriots 24 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What We Should Expect from Heidenreich in 2026

In a perfect world, Heidenreich develops into a top offensive threat like he was at Navy. The concern is that his ability as a runner might translate best to the NFL. Because of his size and shorter reach, his impact as a true receiver will be limited. As a passing threat out of the backfield, however, he will be able to get the ball in space and do damage.

Even with an offensive wizard like McCarthy at the helm, the offense can't function around Heidenreich in a way that will produce what he did at Navy. He'd need to command the lion's share of the rushing and receiving looks, and his talent alone hasn't earned him that right in Pittsburgh yet. He might fade into the background as a rookie, but the hope is that down the line the young back can become another rising threat on offense.

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