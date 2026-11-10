Every WR Steelers Can Potentially Land at Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might not do anything before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

It's a sad, but possible reality for the Steelers. With names like Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson hopefully returning to the lineup soon, the Steelers might not feel compelled to add before the deadline expires.

Regardless, the franchise has been tied to nearly every available (and not so available) wide receiver in the NFL. With the deadline just hours away, here's a rundown of each wide receiver the Steelers have been interested in or linked to.

Younger Options: Josh Downs (Indianapolis Colts) & Dontayvion Wicks (Philadelphia Eagles)

The two names that stand out as the most impactful ones to wind up in Pittsburgh are Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs and Dontayvion Wicks of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Downs has been repeatedly linked to the Steelers, and he remains the name most are pining for.

Meanwhile, Wicks is a name that fills a ton of holes for the Steelers and is under contractual control for the 2027 season. Both names make sense as a deadline addition.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) warms up Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Names to Monitor: Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) & Hollywood Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)

Many believe that Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars is a perfect change of scenery candidate. I'm not one of those people, but the intrigue is undeniable surrounding the former first-round pick.

Another former first-round pick, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, is also a name that could be on the move. He's a poor fit for what the Steelers need, but he's still on the trade block and it wouldn't be surprising to see him moved before the deadline passes.

One "Plan B" name to monitor as the minutes tick down is Hollywood Brown, another member of the Eagles. He's bene a productive receiver across multiple organizations, and now that he's healthy, he could provide that for a new team.

Veteran Targets: Jauan Jennings (Minnesota Vikings), Keenan Allen (Indianapolis Colts) & Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans)

The Steelers wouldn't be the Steelers if they didn't look into a few uninspiring veteran names to add to the roster. Both Jauan Jennings and Keenan Allen are frequently tossed out names in trade rumors. The Steelers have been tied to both players in previous seasons, and here comes the carousel once again.

Recently, Tennessee Titans veteran Calvin Ridley popped up in trade rumors. A multiple-time 1,000-yard receiver, he's become an afterthought in the Tennessee offense. Combine that with his expensive contract and a recent incident off the field, and it's hard to see why the Steelers would pursue him to upgrade the offense.

Pipe Dreams: Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers) & DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles)

The two best names on this list are also the most unrealistic. Both Ladd McConkey and DeVonta Smith provide what the Steelers are missing - a truly dependable top of the depth chart wideout.

It will cost a pretty penny to acquire either, and that's what will likely drive the Steelers away.