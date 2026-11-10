Steelers Lose WR Trade Target After Jaguars Decision

PITTSBURGH -- One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' top trade targets entering the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline was former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr.

Once a 1,100-yard receiver for the Jaguars, he now finds himself sliding down the depth chart, which made him a high-upside target for the Steelers to pursue. But as the final hours before the deadline passed, the Steelers received a disheartening update regarding Thomas.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars have communicated to interested teams that they will not be moving on from Thomas. Fowler provided the latest via his X account.

"The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline," he wrote. "Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise."

The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams.



Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise. pic.twitter.com/0QxdybXqaN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026

Why This Shouldn't Surprise the Steelers

The Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs were the two teams most frequently linked to Thomas Jr. But after this latest report from Fowler, no team should feel surprised.

The fact of the matter is that the Jaguars are one of the top teams in the AFC and the entire NFL right now. They have quarterbackTrevor Lawrence playing at the top of his game, and they just acquired multiple defensive upgrades: safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

When you are a top team contending for a Super Bowl, you don't sell off your talented players. Even if they are underperforming and sliding down the depth chart, the Jaguars have no reason or incentive to move on from a 24-year-old receiver with a history of producing.

If anything, the Jags should feel even more encouraged to get the old Thomas back as they push toward the postseason.

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Must Shift Focus to More Realistic Targets

The Steelers can't waste time crying over this update, however. The organization needs to focus on the players who were always more realistic targets.

The top name continues to be Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher Josh Downs. In the final year of his rookie contract and wanting out of his current team, he's a quick receiver who can create separation against man-to-man coverage.

Another pair of names to keep on your radar are Philadelphia Eagles receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Both are players who would bring talent and speed to Pittsburgh's receiver group, and they would cost far less to acquire than names like Downs or Thomas.

There are also multiple veteran names that fit the mold of Steelers previous acquisitions. Those players include the Indianapolis Colts' Keenan Allen, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley and Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings.