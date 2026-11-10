Steelers Should Call Eagles About Fire Sale Trades

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working the phones, trying to land someone before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline passes. Wide receiver and cornerback are the two positions to watch, and the Philadelphia Eagles may be the team to call for general manager Omar Khan.

The Eagles are sellers at the deadline. With 2026 essentially over, the team is moving some key pieces as they stack draft picks for 2027 and beyond. So far, they've traded Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that may just be the beginning as the 4 p.m. cutoff approaches.

For the Steelers, there are three names they can ask about - cornerback Tariq Woolen and wide receivers Marquise Brown and Dontayvion Wicks.

Pittsburgh's top priority is wide receiver, and Wicks and Brown fill that need. They don't want to spend a lot of draft capital acquiring anyone, and neither of these players will be expensive. They do want a separator who can help stretch the field on the outside, which both players are.

And while both can impact a team when called upon, neither is required to be a starter once they join the roster. Something Pittsburgh is keen on, looking to add depth instead of a "game-changer" at the deadline.

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles receiver Hollywood Brown (0) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks has tallied 19 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown this season and is signed through 2027 with a $4 million cap hit next year.

Brown, who battled an ankle injury earlier in the season, has only caught five passes for 63 yards. His contract ends at the end of 2026, making him more of a rental option.

Both would likely go for Day 3 draft picks.

As for Woolen, that's a bigger name who's still likely cheap. The 27-year-old has started all nine games for the Eagles and has eight passes defensed on the season. He's a player who would come to Pittsburgh with expectations of contributing in a larger role on defense, likely being the No. 3 behind Asante Samuel Jr. and Jamel Dean.

And that works. Daylen Everette has impressed during his rookie season, but the third-round pick still isn't a player the Steelers want on the field in larger chunks. What they'd prefer is another option behind their starters to add more veteran capability to their secondary.

If they're not looking to spend much but still want to add a bigger name, Wollen is the easy answer.

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's an easy call to make for Khan, who should be trying to take advantage of the Eagles' fire sale. If they want to stock up on draft picks, Wicks, Brown and Woolen are all easy options to move on from.

And they are perfect fits for what the Steelers are looking for at the trade deadline.