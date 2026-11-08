Steelers Trade Candidates to Watch in Week 9

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't in action during Week 9, but a future member of their franchise might be.

With the 2027 NFL Trade Deadline just days away, the Steelers are trying their best to upgrade this team. Jumping out to a 6-2 record to begin the year, they've earned the right to go all-in for the remainder of 2026, and that includes adding talent on both sides of the ball.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but the Steelers have their eyes on several players ahead of the deadline. These players stand out as the top trade targets in action during the Week 9 slate of contests.

Josh Downs - Wide Receiver, Indianapolis Colts

The wide receiver most consistently tied to the Steelers during this Trade Deadline rumor cycle is Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher Josh Downs. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract and desperately wants out of Indianapolis.

A strong performance in Week 9 will only help the Colts get more for the speedy receiver, however. They take on a fledgling Dallas Cowboys squad, and are reportedly seeking a third- or fourth-round draft pick in a potential trade.

But over the last five contests, Downs has been featured less and less. His single-game high during that stretch is 47 yards against the Steelers in their earlier matchup. If he posts another middling day in Week 9, it might help the Steelers land him for even less.

Hollywood Brown - Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

A former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Hollywood Brown is a lower-tier name who could wind up in Pittsburgh. An ankle injury kept him out of four games this season, and he's also been made inactive on game days, but he's managed four receptions for 47 yards in two games since returning.

Brown is far from the top player on the market, but he would give the Steelers a bit of depth without giving up too much. He's posted four seasons with at least 500 receiving yards across three different franchises in his career, and if healthy, he still has the athleticism and agility to help the Steelers.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riq Woolen - Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

The Steelers seem to be focused on acquiring a wide receiver, but the secondary could use reinforcements. Riq Woolen is an easy solution, coming with a championship pedigree, and he's owed just a few million dollars on the one-year deal he signed in the offseason.

For a sixth or seventh-round draft pick, the Steelers can solve their depth issues in the secondary.

Ladd McConkey & Quentin Johnston - Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

The pipe dream for the Steelers is that the youngster Ladd McConkey could be pried out of the Los Angeles Chargers, but a more likely trade option is Quentin Johnston. McConkey is a do-it-all receiver who fills almost every need the Steelers have on offense.

Johnston is not, however. He's speedy, but has a problem getting in the lineup and catching the ball. As a last resort, it's better than nothing. At the same time, is it?

Cam Hart & Donte Jackson - Cornerbacks, Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers could also look to the Chargers for defensive help, and two options stand out. One is former Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson, who excels in zone coverage schemes and brings steady production to the CB2 position.

A bit bigger of a goal is Cam Hart. A long and rangy outside cornerback with upside, the Steelers could get a player still on his rookie deal with the potential to be a starter for multiple seasons.

Amani Hooker - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Bye Week

The Athletic's Mike DeFabo listed Amani Hooker as a potential player the Steelers could look at for secondary improvements, and what a tantalizing option he would be. A versatile safety with an NFL-leading five interceptions this season, Hooker is a big-play defensive back who potentially gives this defense its missing piece.

The Tennessee Titans battle their thoughts and failures in Week 9 before returning to action in Week 10. By then, Hooker might be on another NFL franchise, and maybe even in Pittsburgh.