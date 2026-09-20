Former Steelers All-Pro Rips DK Metcalf: 'Bro Can't Catch'

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't looking good, and following their Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, there are serious concerns about the talent level amongst the group.

At the top of the list of concerns is wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has now struggled catching the football for two consecutive games. With two drops against the Patriots, including another third-down drop in a crucial moment, Metcalf is being put on blast by fans and analysts, and even former players.

Ex-Steeler and former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell didn't hold back on his criticism of Metcalf. After Metcalf dropped a pass from Rodgers in Week 2, the former rusher posted on X, asking why Metcalf was paid so much for a player who "can't catch."

"Somebody tell me what DK did to get paid so much by Pittsburgh!!!!! bro can't catch for ****," Bell wrote.

somebody tell me what DK did to get paid so much by pittsburgh!!!! bro can’t catch for shit — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 20, 2026

Metcalf finished the game with four catches for 27 yards, but had two catches for two yards and two drops before the four quarter of the game.

Steelers Don't Have a Solution

Metcalf is a problem for the Steelers. A big one. But he may be one the team cannot overcome.

With Michael Pittman Jr. missing time with a foot injury, the Steelers' backup options are Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard. After that, they'd be looking at Ben Skowronek or Kaden Wetjen to play a viable role within the offense.

That's not going to happen.

So, the Steelers' only option is for Metcalf to figure things out. Drops aren't anything new for the veteran wideout. He's always been one of the freakiest athletes in the league, but has never been the most reliable in terms of catching the football. Then, when drops start to happen, they seem to build.

What quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs to do is find alternative options to take some of the pressure off of those passes to Metcalf. If Metcalf is not a true WR1, players like Bernard and Wilson, and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, need to step up and become more active in the passing game.

Hopefully, that solves some of their overall woes, leaving them with room to spare when Metcalf does make a mistake.

Many fans are asking the same question as Bell when it comes to Metcalf. And after two poor showings, the only way to gain the trust of the fanbase back is to play well moving forward.

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