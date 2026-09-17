Steelers' Darnell Washington Shares Exciting Life Announcement

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington and his wife, Estefany, have welcomed a new member into their family.

On the same day, June 3, that Washington's four-year, $42 million extension with the Steelers was announced, the couple also revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a baby boy.

Estefany confirmed that their son has arrived in a post on her Instagram story on September 16, hence why Washington has been absent from practice over the past few days.

Congratulations to the Washington's on their new addition!

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington's Start to the 2026 Season

Washington is never one to light up the stat sheet, but that has never or will never diminish the overall impact he has for the Steelers on a week-to-week basis.

Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he logged a career-high 364 yards and a touchdown, Washington recorded two receptions for 18 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

His first catch went for three yards in the flat with 1:42 left in the third quarter, though it was his second that generated a ton of buzz.

On 3rd-and-3 with 2:35 left in the contest and Pittsburgh up 20-13, Washington helped seal the game by stiff-arming safety Xavier Watts after the catch and picking up 15 yards for a first down.

Washington, per usual, was a plus as a blocker as well and played a total of 43 offensive snaps for the Steelers in their season-opening win.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do Steelers Have One of League's Best TE Duos?

Washington is one of the more unique tight ends in the league due to his size, blocking prowess and development as a receiving option as well.

Pat Freiermuth didn't make much of a splash last season in his first opportunity to work alongside Aaron Rodgers, finishing with 486 yards and four touchdowns, but he made plenty of noise vs. Atlanta by posting 46 yards and a score on five receptions.

Freiermuth isn't much of a blocker, but his athleticism and versatility make him a dangerous component of Pittsburgh's passing offense with some untapped upside. It does feel like he's going to be a focal point within Mike McCarthy's system, and he has seemed to build more of a rapport with Rodgers too.

All in all, Freiermuth and Washington are distinctly different from one another, and that's part of what places them among the best and most exciting tandems at the position across the NFL.

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