Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Offense in Serious Trouble

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' first loss of the season was brutal. A 20-3 loss for the black and gold moved their record to 1-1, and they leave New England with some serious concerns about their season.

From start to finish, the Steelers looked like the losing team. Both sides of the ball struggled, but the offense was the highlight of Week 2's performance - because they were bad. Really bad.

Let's open the notebook and dive into the biggest takeaways from a tough showing by the Steelers.

Offensive Line is Concerning

This offensive line is becoming a huge scare for the Steelers. The group just hasn't impressed at all in the first two games, and against a much better defensive line in New England, they really struggled.

In Week 1, it was Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook who were the concerns. In Week 2, it was almost everyone.

It's not just not making blocks, it's missing assignments. Twice in the first half, Aaron Rodgers was nearly hit or absolutely rocked by an unblocked defender. The time he was, it was a fumble and a loss of 36 yards after being hit by a blindside blitzer. Troy Fautanu didn't even touch him.

There are moments and elements of the game Aaron Rodgers will miss this time next year. This is not one of them. pic.twitter.com/2tHmPzGo5n — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2026

This line is just not playing well. All across it. In two weeks, they've become the biggest concern on the entire roster, and if they don't figure out how to improve, the offense is in for a brutal season.

The Steelers can't run the ball successfully and Rodgers can't continue to take hits like he has been. The only solution is for the line to figure it out. With three cornerstone pieces in Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, they should be able to. We need to see it to believe it, though.

Jalen Ramsey "2-4"

Jalen Ramsey found himself in the backfield and landed the first (almost) sack of the day for Pittsburgh. Ramsey got to Drake Maye and brought him down, but Alex Highsmith was offsides, negating the sack.

After Ramsey got to the quarterback, though, his celebration was telling. He stuck up his hand and started flashing "2" and "4" with his fingers. Who wears No. 24 for the Steelers? Joey Porter Jr.

Ramsey has taken Porter under his wing since arriving in Pittsburgh and has shown his support for the team to pay him any time he's spoken to the media. Now, he appears to be sending a message to the team while on the field.

Pittsburgh and Porter are not going to sign an extension this season after not agreeing to terms before kickoff in Week 1. Porter has missed the first two games with a back injury, but the team continues to say it also includes a "business decision."

It doesn't look like Porter and the Steelers are going to come to a peaceful ending, and a trade is certainly on the table. But at least one of his teammates is trying to tell the team to budge.

Germie Bernard Has Arrived

The Steelers needed someone to step up in the wake of Michael Pittman Jr.'s foot injury, and second-round rookie Germie Bernard made sure he took advantage. The Alabama product played just three offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 2, he made himself known, taking a lead in Pittsburgh's receiving game.

Bernard finished with four receptions for 35 yards.

Things weren't all good, though. Bernard bobbled the ball on a screen pass that popped into the air and led to an interception. The Steelers were already down 20-3, but it still wasn't the play they wanted.

Bernard's ability to be a reliable option for Rodgers is something Pittsburgh needs more of. They need to develop the rookie and see if he can become the star his draft placement expects him to be. And if he can do it sooner rather than later, it's even better for the Steelers' offense.

DK Metcalf Drops Officially an Issue

The Steelers was doing everything they could early in the second half to keep this game intact. But the offense wasn't helping, and on back-to-back drives, DK Metcalf was the highlight of those struggles.

After a Patrick Queen interception, Metcalf dropped a pass from Rodgers. On the following possession, the defense stopped the New England offense on 3rd and 1. Three plays later, Metcalf was open at the first-down line and dropped a pass from Rodgers to force a turnover on downs.

At that point in the game, Metcalf had two catches for two yards and two drops.

It's just not an acceptable level of play for the Steelers' top receiver. He's making $30 million a season and the team traded a second-round pick for him, and then Rodgers raved all offseason about how much better the pair was, he should be playing much better football than he is.

Right now, Metcalf isn't a reliable weapon for Pittsburgh's offense. He needs to be, which is a massive problem for the Steelers.

Things Are Just Bad

The Steelers offense is just bad. Their offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL and they may not have a solution for right guard. They don't have a true WR1 and their WR2 is injured. And no matter how excited the team was to get Aaron Rodgers back, he's not good enough to make up for the struggles around him. Truthfully, he's part of the problem.

It's hard to say Pittsburgh has any real solutions to these problems. It might be a long season. One that shows just how bad things can get without Mike Tomlin dragging them through the mud to get to 9-8.

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