Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Takes Shot at Tua Tagovailoa

Mike Tomlin didn't mince his words when it came to Tua Tagovailoa, who will start at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During NBC's postgame show following the season opener between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Tomlin spoke about Tagovailoa's rough performance for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 15 loss to the Steelers last season before declaring that he believes it'll be, "a good day," for the black and gold vs. Atlanta.

“It’s less about Aaron (Rodgers) for me, and it’s more about the quarterback on the other side (Tagovailoa). His last visit to Pittsburgh didn’t go well. I was in the stadium that day. They lost. He got benched, and so I think it's going to be a good day for Mike McCarthy, Patrick Graham and the Pittsburgh Steelers and company," Tomlin said.

Mike Tomlin on Falcons-Steelers:



"It's less about Aaron (Rodgers) for me, and it's more about the quarterback on the other side (Tua Tagovailoa). His last visit to Pittsburgh didn't go well. I was in the stadium that day. They lost. He got benched."pic.twitter.com/DQVRmuuzg7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2026

Tagovailoa's Struggles in Pittsburgh

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins traveled to Acrisure Stadium for a frigid Monday Night Football showdown last December, and as Tomlin mentioned, it didn't go well for Miami.

When it was all said and done, the Steelers captured a 28-15 victory that wasn't quite as close as the score made it seem considering they were up 21-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa, in what was his final game for the Dolphins before being benched for Quinn Ewers, completed 22 of his 28 attempts for two touchdowns while also being picked off by Asante Samuel Jr. around halfway through the first quarter, which really set the tone for the entire game.

Payton Wilson, Esezi Otomewo, Jalen Ramsey and Cam Heyward all came away with sacks of the left-handed signal caller as well.

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts as he exits the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Steelers' Defense Run It Back Against Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa was cut by Miami earlier this offseason, which left the franchise with $99.2 million in dead money, and later signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

He was officially named the team's starter earlier this week over 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who is dealing with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh is also plenty familiar with new Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski, who spent the past six seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being fired in January.

The Steelers, of course, have a new coaching staff of their own, so perhaps their prior history against Stefanski and his offensive scheme won't translate as seamlessly as it would have if Tomlin were still in town.

Regardless, Pittsburgh's defense sure feels like it has the advantage over Tagovailoa, whose arm strength is zapped while offering next to nothing with his legs as well.

The Falcons' skill position talent is impressive with the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and their offensive line is pretty solid as well.

The Steelers, though, shouldn't have much issue getting into the backfield and pressuring Tagovailoa while also forcing a turnover or two, which would go a long way towards starting the season 1-0.

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