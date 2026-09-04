Mike Tomlin Explains Aaron Rodgers' Comment to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Roman Wilson very well. If anyone is aware of how their teammate dynamic works, it's the man who ran the team for 19 seasons.

Which makes Tomlin's analysis on the Steelers in his post-coaching days even more insightful. As the organization works to get Rodgers and Wilson on the same page, the tandem has taken huge strides. Rodgers has complimented Wilson's training camp performance multiple times and called him a big piece of the offense in 2026.

But how much does Rodgers trust Wilson? After a recent practice, Rodgers called out a route-running error he made in practice. It might be construed as a sign of distrust, but Tomlin didn't see it that way. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Tomlin shared how Rodgers displayed his leadership through his recent comments.

"He's acknowledging that he is a young, developing player. He's also educating him to the fact that as long as you're having new issues, then progress is being made," he explained. "Repeat errors, there's a price to pay for that. And so he's rapping him on the beak while at the same time putting his arm around him."

A Little Rap on the Beak Never Hurt Anyone

Even in a media role, Tomlin keeps hitting with his quotable lines. But I don't think this was careless wording from the former head coach. To rap on something, whether it's a beak, a door or another person, implies a suddenness and startling element.

And that's exactly what Rodgers did with his comments. He highlighted the error Wilson made with extreme specificity. Running an under route, he drifted too far upfield and left the play vulnerable for an interception. That's exactly what happened, and Rodgers was keen to explain what went wrong.

"Roman made a repeat mistake," Rodgers told Noah Strackbein of Steelers On SI. "That's a good learning experience, because I don't think he's going to do that again. But he did the same thing early in training camp, and we said, 'Hey, on that under route, you've got to keep coming.' So I think it's best that it happened in practice. Roman is a great kid. He's had a fantastic camp. I have utmost confidence in him. He's going to have to play a big role for us. But mistakes can happen. That's a great one to happen in practice. But he's gotten a lot better, and I'm really proud of Roman."

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sign of Trust Between Rodgers and Wilson

Maybe it was a pointed criticism from Rodgers, but that doesn't mean things are rocky between these two. If anything, it can be construed as a step in a positive direction.

Last year, Wilson was not even on Rodgers' radar. He was a player who hadn't quite reached the level of professional that Rodgers wanted on offense, and he was a nonfactor partly because of that.

This year, he's on the same page as Rodgers. These comments are an extension of that. He's holding him accountable for the error, but giving him a confidence boost simultaneously.

That's the rap on the beak Tomlin was talking about, and it might be an encouraging development for the Steelers.

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