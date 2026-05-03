Former Steelers QB-Turned-WR Finds New Home

After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2026 NFL Draft, a Swiss Army knife quarterback/wide receiver has landed a new opportunity.

According to an announcement from the UFL, John Rhys Plumlee has signed with the Houston Gamblers as the spring league heads into Week 7.

Because the UFL regular season will conclude at the end of May and Houston is tied for the second-worst record, there's a chance Plumlee could latch back on with the Steelers or another NFL team this summer.

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (18) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Plumlee's Time with Steelers

Plumlee signed as an undrafted free agent with Pittsburgh out of UCF in 2024.

He was picked by the Arlington Renegades, another UFL team, with the No. 3 overall selection in the league's draft that same year, but he did not ultimately join them and headed to Saint Vincent College for training camp with the Steelers.

Plumlee's first game for Pittsburgh came during the preseason opener in 2024 against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. He completed that contest with five special teams snaps while returning two kicks for 42 yards.

In the following preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, which also took place at Acrisure Stadium, Plumee posted 43 yards on two kick returns.

During the preseason finale that year at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, Plumlee logged 60 yards on two kick returns and 16 yards on a punt return to go with 32 passing yards and four rushing yards.

The Steelers didn't see enough from him, though, and he was let go at final roster cuts. Instead of signing to Pittsburgh's practice squad after clearing waivers, Plumlee instead went back to Florida and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

Oct 17, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (18) throws the ball during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He later signed to the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad after Jacksonville cut him and stuck around for the rest of his rookie year before agreeing to a reserve/futures deal with them in January 2025.

The Seahawks released Plumlee with an injury designation before the start of the regular season, however, and he subsequently signed to the Steelers' practice squad at the end of October.

He was cut on November 4 before returning to Pittsburgh on November 18, only to be released once again on December 16 before re-signing a day later.

Plumlee inked a futures deal with the Steelers back in January, though his release on April 28 marked the end of his fourth different stint with the organization.

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