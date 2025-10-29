Steelers Bring Back Former Fan Favorite QB/WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with an old friend ahead of their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
John Rhys Plumlee Back in Pittsburgh
The Steelers have announced that they are signing wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee to their practice squad alongside safety Darrick Forrest and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll.
Plumlee's Time with Steelers
Plumlee signed with the Steelers in 2024 after going undrafted out of UCF. He made a bit of a name for himself as a prospect while competing at the Big 12's Pro Day, where he finished with a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, 6.96-second three-cone drill and 36.5-inch vertical jump, all of which would've ranked inside the top-two among quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine.
He was later chosen by the Arlington Renegades with the No. 3 overall pick in the UFL Draft right before training camp began last year, but he opted to remain a member of the Steelers.
Plumlee's first appearance with Pittsburgh came during the team's first game of the preseason against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024. He ended up logging a total of five special teams snaps and returning two kicks for 42 yards in that contest.
Plumlee went on to receive four reps in that same role vs. the Buffalo Bills in the Steelers' following exhibition contest, and he racked up 43 yards on two returns.
He assumed his usual duties as a return man in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, recording 60 yards across two kicks and 16 yards on a single punt, though he also spent some time at quarterback. He ended up throwing for 32 yards and tacked on four rushing yards as well.
Pittsburgh released him at final roster cuts, however, and Plumlee proceeded to sign to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.
What Plumlee Signing Means for Steelers
Plumlee spent this past preseason strictly as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, though he didn't haul in a pass over 18 offensive snaps.
His primary role with Pittsburgh would be as a special teamer, where he is a viable return man on kickoffs. Plumlee posted 48 yards on two attempts for the Seahawks after tallying 145 on six tries with the Steelers last preseason.
He's still a bit unpolished as a receiver, but perhaps the Steelers feel he's athletic enough to eventually develop into a useful option at the position as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!