How Aaron Rodgers Helped Payton Wilson Make Crucial Play in Steelers Win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need both sides of the ball to have success if they want to have a strong season and both sides have shown they'll do what it takes to achieve that.

The Steelers got a big win over the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France in Week 7, with the defense playing an important role in the 19-10 victory.

Linebacker Payton Wilson made one of the best plays in the Steelers' win with an interception in the third quarter, as the Saints were threatening to score.

Wilson doesn't make this play without the help of none other than Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, showing the camaraderie between the offense and defense.

How Rodgers Helped Payton Make Crucial INT

The Saints were just 10 yards out from a big touchdown to start the second half, which would've given them their first lead over the Steelers in the game.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough tried to find wide receiver Chris Olave on 2nd-and-7, but Wilson cut the route and made the interception, giving the Steelers possession and keeping them in the lead, 13-10 midway through the third quarter.

After the game, Rodgers made sure to point out how he may have helped Wilson come up with that interception. How? Wilson made that play because of his work in practice.

"Did it help that he picked me off in practice on a very similar play this week?" Rodgers joked.

AWESOME: Aaron Rodgers asked #Steelers LB Payton Wilson if intercepting him on a similar play in practice helped him make today’s game-changing interception.



Wilson said it did, then joked he took the practice pick to the house.



Great back and forth 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A7WtqYz4yv — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 25, 2026

“That’s honestly just a credit to our coaches and what we do every day in practice," Wilson said on his interception. "I mean, I’ve repped that play, no lie, more than 20 times now."

“And Coach Simo' [Jason Simmons], PG [Patrick Graham], Scott [McCurley], they all do a really good job of that space away from three, two-by-two. Pretty much all throughout the NFL, that’s where they’re gonna attack.

“So just gambling a little bit and undercutting it, having to defend that play against him [Rodgers] a lot throughout training camp and just in practice has really helped. So, just credit to those guys, put me in those situations enough to trust myself to go do it.”

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Defense Comes Up Big vs. Saints

The Steelers offense had a decent game, but wasn't effective enough to beat the Saints on their own, forcing the defense to show they could do what was needed.

Pittsburgh was fantastic against the run, allowing just 18 yards on 17 rushes from New Orleans, shutting down a big part of their offense.

Shough did have a solid game, completing 30-of-38 passes for 278 yards, but threw just one touchdown, and the Steelers held the Saints scoreless in the second half.

The Steelers almost had two fumble recoveries, but both were overturned, which would've made their own performance more special.

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen came up big with a huge sack on 3rd-and-10 with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, which represented the Saints' final drive of the game.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect