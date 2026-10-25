6 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling.

With their 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris, the Steelers are now 5-2 and in the midst of a three-game win streak.

Pittsburgh still has some issues it has to clean up, but it's hard not to feel good about the way things are trending heading into Week 8.

With that, here are the Steelers' winners and losers as they fly back home.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: T.J. Watt

Though Watt didn't earn credit for his forced fumble on a sack of Tyler Shough in the second quarter after the call on the field was overturned after review, the 32-year-old was still stellar for the Steelers.

Along with his takedown of Shough, Watt finished the day with four pressures (per SumerSports) and was getting into the backfield consistently while also helping out against the run, per usual.

Loser: Troy Fautanu

Fautanu's gone through some struggles in his move from right tackle to left tackle this season.

Chase Young gave the 2024 first-round pick all he could handle and then some, with Fautanu allowing a total of four pressures and two sacks to the former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (per SumerSports).

That makes it back-to-back rough outings for Fautanu, who was also far from his sharpest in Pittsburgh's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winner: Payton Wilson

Wilson's made some serious strides in Patrick Graham's defense.

The 26-year-old's biggest play of the day came on an interception of Shough in the red zone with the Steelers leading 13-10 about halfway through the third quarter.

New Orleans did not score for the rest of the contest, and Wilson deserves plenty of credit in that regard. Not just for his pick, though, but his support in the run game as well.

Winner: Patrick Queen

Wilson wasn't the only inside linebacker who showed out in this one.

Queen hadn't exactly been living up to expectations this season, with that continuing from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

He turned the time against the Saints, though, coming up with a drive-ending sack on New Orleans' last series of the game while also leading the Steelers with 10 tackles and making more of an impact than usual against the run.

Queen nearly hauled in an interception on the Saints' first drive of the contest too.

Loser: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was instrumental in helping lead Pittsburgh to a comeback win over the Bucs, though he took a step back in France.

He was still helpful as a blitzer and against the run, though he had some lapses in coverage. In total, Ramsey allowed 70 yards and a touchdown in coverage (per SumerSports).

Winner: Keeanu Benton

With Sebastian Joseph-Day (triceps) having been placed on the reserve/injured list this week while Derrick Harmon (foot) had already been on IR for two weeks, the Steelers really needed Benton to step up along the interior of the defensive line.

He did exactly that, batting down a pass at the line and posting two tackles for loss to go with two pressures.

Winner: Jaylen Warren

Rico Dowdle deserves his flowers, posting a total of 86 yards on 15 touches, though it was Warren who once again stole the show out of the backfield for Pittsburgh.

He continues to prove that he's one of the NFL's elite running backs, rushing for 101 yards on 18 carries to go with three catches for 36 yards for a total of 137 yards from scrimmage.

Loser: Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth did convert a 3rd-and-9 with an 11-yard catch in the third quarter, though he also dropped a great throw from Aaron Rodgers down to around the 10-yard line just a few plays later.

Freiermuth had just 20 yards over two catches as five other Steelers finished with more receiving yards than he did.

Winner: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers kept building on what's been an incredibly solid final season for the future Hall of Famer.

He went 19-of-30 for 212 yards and a touchdown through the air while also showing off his wheels a bit, picking up a first down with an eight-yard run on third down that essentially clinched the win for Pittsburgh during the final drive of the contest.