How Many Steelers From 2025 Draft Will Survive Training Camp?

The early returns on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft class are mixed.

With no second-round pick after trading it to the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf, and in a thin quarterback class, there wasn't exactly palpable excitement surrounding the group of players the Steelers brought in last spring.

That doesn't mean they failed to find any cornerstones or long-term depth pieces with some upside, however. Nevertheless, a name or two from the class is on the wrong side of the roster bubble heading into training camp.

Having said that, how many of the seven players from Pittsburgh's 2025 class will make it all the way through the team's trip to Latrobe?

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Locks

Derrick Harmon is a guarantee to stick around throughout the summer and into the 2026 campaign, not as though it was ever even remotely a discussion.

Harmon, Pittsburgh's first-rounder last year, missed five games as a rookie due to knee injuries. When he was on the field, the 22-year-old was a game changer along the interior of the team's defensive line, particularly against the run. He flashed his upside as a pass rusher too with 3.0 sacks and 22 pressures over 446 defensive snaps.

Assuming he continues to grow and develop, Harmon has all the makings of the Steelers' next star in the trenches, where he's joined by both Yahya Black and Jack Sawyer.

Neither Black or Sawyer had particularly memorable rookie seasons, and it's entirely possible that both players never become full-time starters for the Steelers.

As Day 3 picks though, with Sawyer going in the fourth and Black in the fifth, all they have to be are reliable rotational/depth pieces who step in and hold their own on defense when needed while also contributing on special teams.

Sawyer's lack of quickness and innate pass rushing chops may prevent him from ever establishing himself as a true high impact player in that regard, but he's the kind of player any team would be lucky to have as a strong, physical competitor who does the dirty work and can make a splash play here and there.

Black's first year in the NFL, which saw him play 416 snaps on defense, wasn't always pretty. At 6-foot-5 and 336 pounds, though, he has the size, anchor and play strength to eventually carve out a role as a run-stuffing nose tackle.

As a special teams ace who garnered 287 reps on that side of the ball in 2025, Carson Bruener is a lock to make the Steelers' 53-man roster and could rise up the depth chart at inside linebacker a bit, especially if the team parts way with Malik Harrison.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Will Howard Discussion

For as tempting as it is to place Howard among the locks, it feels like his chances of winning the backup job over Mason Rudolph and remaining on the roster are around 95 percent or so rather than 100 percent.

All the buzz surrounding Howard this offseason has been positive, with new head coach Mike McCarthy praising him whenever his name is brought up.

The 24-year-old has seemingly adapted to the NFL rather well, though there's some fog of war at play with him considering he didn't play a single preseason or regular season snap as a rookie.

Pittsburgh doesn't have much of an incentive to keep Rudolph, an adequate veteran backup on an expiring contract, over Howard, who has more upside as well as three years left on his rookie deal.

Barring anything unforeseen or a completely disastrous showing, which is why he isn't a lock in this exercise, Howard's going to make the Steelers' roster.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trending Down

Any talks of Kaleb Johnson eventually taking over as Pittsburgh's starting lineup have quieted all the way down over the past year.

A third-round pick and All-American in his final season at Iowa, the presumption was that Johnson would get consistent touches as a rookie behind Jaylen Warren and potentially even play over Kenneth Gainwell.

Following Gainwell's breakout year and Johnson's lack of efficiency, however, the latter closed the season with only 78 yards from scrimmage.

Johnson is a bigger back at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds who runs with impressive power and vision. He's not a well-rounded player, though, and due to his lack of expertise in the passing game and on special teams, both Eli Heidenreich and Travis Homer are legitimate candidates to earn backup roles over him this summer.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Kent (34) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only Obvious Cut

After missing his whole rookie season due to knee and ankle injuries, it's going to take somewhat of a miracle for Donte Kent Jr. to crack the 53-man roster given how crowded the Steelers' depth chart is at cornerback.

A seventh-rounder with blazing speed who has potential as a special teamer, Kent will likely end up on the Steelers' practice squad assuming he doesn't get claimed off waivers after final roster cuts.

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