Former Ohio State Captain Could Be Steelers Next Star

In what's one of the most crowded and talented EDGE rusher rooms around the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have a dark horse that's ready to emerge and become a real impact player.

While profiling the Steelers and their Super Bowl LXI road map, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano tabbed Jack Sawyer as their breakout player candidate.

“Herbig raved about Sawyer while speaking with [Cam} Heyward on his podcast. This is certainly a bold prediction because Sawyer, the 2025 fourth-round pick, has to fight for snaps playing with Watt, Herbig and Highsmith, and he only generated one sack while playing 25% of the defensive snaps as a rookie. But Sawyer’s high motor was noticeable in college (he won a national title at Ohio State) and, clearly, the Steelers have a track record of developing edge rushers,” Manzano wrote. “If Sawyer shows improvement and with Herbig paid, perhaps the Steelers would consider moving a player from the potential logjam at edge rusher.”

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is a Huge Season On The Horizon for Sawyer?

As Manzano laid out, the fact that Sawyer is battling for snaps while being firmly behind Watt, Herbig and Highsmith on the depth chart.

Given he's the clear fourth option off the edge, Sawyer isn't going to see the field with much regularity. He played 25 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps as a rookie in 2025, and that was with the trio of Watt, Highsmith and Herbig missing a combined nine regular season games.

Sawyer emerged as a key piece on Pittsburgh's special teams units last year, playing 76 percent of the snaps, and that should remain the case in 2026.

As far as a defensive breakout is concerned, however, it'll be tough for the 24-year-old to make much of a splash barring any major injuries.

Beyond a lack of snaps available at EDGE rusher, Sawyer simply doesn't have a super high ceiling as a pass rusher. He lacks explosiveness, twitch and a deep pass rush arsenal, which may prevent him from ever become a difference-maker at the position.

His 10.2 percent pass rush win rate (per Pro Football Focus) left a lot to be desired. At the same time, Sawyer's motor and strength can still help him win reps and get after the quarterback on occasion as a higher-floor backup. His run defense is a hallmark of his game because of those same qualities.

Expecting Sawyer to grow into another quality pass rusher for Pittsburgh isn't necessarily realistic, but he's still a valuable player for Pittsburgh in multiple aspects of the game.

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