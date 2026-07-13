James Harrison Reveals Biggest Issue With Steelers Stadium

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed their playing surface issues head-on at Acrisure Stadium this offseason, James Harrison isn't convinced the problem has adequately been quelled.

On his "Deebo & Joe" podcast with co-host and formers Steelers teammate Joe Haden, Harrison expressed that his main concern is the amount of games played on the Acrisure Stadium surface and that the organization will only be out of the woods when and if they get their own stadium.

"The biggest issue that we have is that it's too many games played on that surface," Harrison said. "I don't care how many times you change the surface. It's not gonna work. It's gonna get terrible in that stadium because you have Pitt playing on that surface, you have us playing on that surface, and then you have the high school playoff games playing on that surface in November.

"When you look at it, you've got 25 games or more that are playing on that surface, and that's before we even get to the playoffs... Until the Steelers have their own stadium that only they play in, this will be a problem. It will continue to be a problem."

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A general overall view of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will New Field Help Steelers Put Issues Behind Them?

With a new Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass surface officially installed at Acrisure Stadium in light of numerous complaints last season as well as an F- grade in the NFLPA's 2026 report cards, the Steelers will diligent in remedying the prior difficulties with the field.

Harrison brings up a fair point by stating that both Pitt and the WPIAL Championship games that take place at Acrisure Stadium will bring additional wear-and-tear to the surface and that avoiding such a dilemma is only possible if the Steelers eventually move into their own stadium.

Acrisure Stadium's lease will expire in early 2031, but there aren't any real indications that the Steelers are considering leaving the venue, especially with the slew of upgrades they've recently made.

As a result, they're banking on the new playing surface holding strong for all of the games it'll see each football season.

Considering the Philadelphia Eagles share Lincoln Financial Field with Temple, the Miami Dolphins share Hard Rock Stadium with the University of Miami, the Las Vegas Raiders share Allegiant Stadium with UNLV and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers share Raymond James Stadium with USF, it's not the Steelers are the only team in the NFL with that type of arrangement.

Several venues around the league beyond Acrisure Stadium also host high school playoff games, which should offer further hope that the old playing surface truly was the crux of the issue rather than how many games were played on it.

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