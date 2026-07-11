Three Perfect MLB Trade Targets for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- One growing criticism against the Pittsburgh Steelers is the middle linebacker group. Heading into 2026 with largely the same group of off-ball linebackers, it's not the most confidence-inducing situation.

This wouldn't be a problem for the Steelers, but the organization has made their ambitions for the upcoming campaign abundantly clear. This isn't a rebuild, and it's not a retooling. It's another run toward the Super Bowl or bust.

Getting there requires an elite defense, something the Steelers are hoping they have but haven't proven yet. Acquiring a new starter for the linebacker group would significantly help them reach that goal, and these three players are the ones the organization should target.

Jordyn Brooks - Immediate Run Stuffing Upgrade

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks is a tackling machine. Earning a First-Team All-Pro selection after leading the NFL in tackles, Brooks is a target for one specific reason. He would bring a tremendous and immediate upgrade to the team's run defense.

One of the areas the Steelers were buried in 2025 was at the start of the second level. When the defensive line won the point of attack, the linebackers failed to take advantage. When the line didn't hold, the linebackers were eaten alive.

Brooks doesn't need a line to be impactful. He didn't have a strong one in Miami the past two years, yet he's still managed to be an absolute beast at tackling. He has a career missed tackle rate of 6%, and he missed just 5.1% of his tackle attempts in 2025.

What makes him even more attractive is the contract situation. 2026 is the final year of his current, three-year deal. If things work out, great. If not, the Steelers added a veteran who helps their championship hopes immediately, but also gives them flexibility to easily move on from.

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) wears a Guardian helmet cap during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cedric Gray - Rising Titans Star

2025 was a breakout season for Tennessee Titans off-ball linebacker Cedric Gray. The 24-year-old was a bright spot in the Titans defense, benefitting greatly from playing behind elite defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. He finished with a combined 164 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits, while only missing 4.1% of his tackle attempts over 922 defensive snaps.

Gray is clearly becoming an integral piece of the Titans defense in what they hope is a successful rebuild. When it doesn't happen, however, the Steelers can capitalize. They could land a player who is still on his rookie deal through the 2027 campaign while also getting a new leader in the second level.

Pete Werner - Do-It-All Second Level Player

The New Orleans Saints have been an underwhelming franchise, but middle linebacker Pete Werner has been anything but over the past four seasons. The 27-year-old Ohio State product is a do-it-all player who would upgrade both the run and pass coverage games of the Steelers defense.

Last year was the fourth straight season where Werner posted at least total tackles.

Where he really shined was in pass coverage. When targeted, quarterbacks completed just 28 of 45 passes, good for just a 62% completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 83.9 while allowing zero touchdowns.

Werner's contract also makes him quite attractive. He makes less than $5 million in 2026 against the cap, and that number only jumps to a bit over $9 million in 2027, the final year of his deal. For the right price, he would be a dramatic improvement to the Steelers' linebacker group.

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