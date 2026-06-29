James Harrison Sends Warning to Steelers About Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had hoped that a contract extension with Joey Porter Jr. would be finalized and in the rearview mirror at this point of the offseason.

The exact opposite has been true for the Steelers. With training camp a few weeks away, the organization and its top defensive back appear no closer to a deal than they were months ago. The main sticking point of this standoff is unknown, but an educated guess is that the two sides remain far apart on total guaranteed money and average annual salary.

But according to former Steelers Defensive Player of the Year and host of the Deebo and Joe Podcast, James Harrison, the Steelers need to pony up and pay Porter Jr. On a recent episode of his podcast, he explained why he would encourage the star corner to not sign a deal unless the average annual salary comes in above $30 million.

"The way I'm looking at it, and the way he's looking at it is, 'My best years are still ahead of me. They're coming. The only reason y'all balking right now at it being around $30 million is because I don't have those accolades,'" Harrison explained. "So, this year comes, and he gets that first All-Pro, or he gets that Pro Bowl, and now he's locked in at $25 (million), he's pissed because it easily could've been $30 (million), or $32, $33 (million). He could have reset the market after the year."

Is Harrison Right?

For Harrison, it seems quite simple. The Steelers should pay JPJ.

"The smart thing is to pay the man," he stated. "For the Steelers, pay him."

Harrison is firmly in the camp of giving Porter Jr. a contract that pays him with the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Putting himself in the young corner's mind, he explained that signing for $25 million could be seen as not betting on his own worth.

"It would be him not betting on himself," he said. "If I'm him, I'm betting on myself. Because at the end of the day, I don't want to be pissed off and mad that I signed for $25 (million). I go and I get the All-Pro next year. I go and I get Pro Bowl next year, and now I'm considered one of the best corners and I'm making at the fifth or sixth level of what the pay is."

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Should Steelers Do?

The question plaguing this entire negotiation is one neither can answer before ink is put to paper, yet it's the most important.

Are the Steelers paying for the player Porter Jr. has been or the player he is becoming?

If the Steelers are interested in the former, the $30 million yearly salary won't happen. Not when players like Trent McDuffie and Sauce Gardner make that mark and have the individual accolades to back it up. Not when Pat Surtain, a Defensive Player of the Year winner, will make around $29 million.

If the Steelers feel Porter Jr.'s best days are still ahead of him, however, that $30 million in average salary is a no-brainer. Through his first three seasons, he's been one of the most consistent coverage cornerbacks in the NFL, and if he takes even one more step forward or reaches a Pro Bowl like Harrison mentions, he's a top-5 cornerback in the entire league.

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