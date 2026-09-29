Jerry Jones Pours Gasoline on Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Trade Talks

PITTSBURGH -- Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bit of a bombshell. He noted that two NFC teams with Super Bowl ambitions, the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, had inquired about trading for cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers still haven't played Porter Jr. this season, but there is a chance he makes his debut in Week 4 after being a full participant in practice for the first time.

There's also a chance the Steelers trade him. Perhaps to the Cowboys or Lions. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added gasoline to the fire during a recent appearance on 105.3 The FAN. Speaking to the radio hosts about the polarizing cornerback, Jones made it clear (without outright violating the NFL's tampering rules) that the Cowboys are involved in talks and up to date on the situation.

"I'd just say, we're right on top of it. We're very aware of the moving parts out here. We should be and communication is a big part of that. It's a big part of it. And communication at all levels," Jones said. "This is a time when you really can have discussions and they could be productive. But the answer to your question is, yes, there's conversations going on all over. All over. Not specifically to the player you just mentioned, or referring to situation. Trying to avoid tampering here, folks."

Cowboys Front-Runner for JPJ?

As the situation between JPJ and the Steelers remains unsolved and still at an impasse, the thought of a trade moves closer to reality. Most recently, a rumor regarding the New York Giants emerged. They are apparently the latest NFC team to be targeting Porter Jr.

But if the Cowboys are involved, they have to be considered the front-runners. Dallas is unafraid to swing for the fences, and Jones will happily take on a player like Porter Jr. and welcome him with open arms to the franchise. They just did the same thing with another former polarizing Steelers player, George Pickens. So, why wouldn't they do that again with JPJ?

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Steelers Budge on a Trade?

The biggest piece of this puzzle remains the Steelers' willingness to deal Porter Jr. The past few months have shown the exact opposite. The Steelers failed to negotiate an extension with JPJ during the offseason, and instead of dealing him then, chose to keep him and expected him to play on the final year of his rookie deal.

Now, the team is in Week 4 of the regular season, and the fourth-year conerback hasn't played a single snap. Still, the Steelers seemingly won't deal him and remain content waiting him out.

But it's clear that Jones and the Cowboys, and the rest of the NFL are "right on top of it," when it comes to this ongoing situation in Pittsburgh.

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