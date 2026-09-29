New Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Trade Rumor: Real or Fake?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have new trade interest for Joey Porter Jr. Trade rumors are swirling about the New York Giants trying to land the star cornerback, and they may be aggressive in doing so.

But are those rumors real?

Here's what we know.

The Steelers have started to receive calls about Porter Jr. Obviously. They have a disgruntled, talented, young player who needs a new contract and who has missed games for " business reasons." No matter what team, or which player it is, other teams will make phone calls to check in and see what the asking price is.

The NFL is an acquire-talent league and teams won't miss an opportunity to get better for the right price.

However, it's believed that even if the Giants did call the Steelers, nothing is imminent. The Steelers are not actively shopping Porter Jr. and will only consider a trade if the price is right. They are not calling other teams trying to move him, and are only engaging in conversation if the deal benefits them.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Porter Jr. may also be the team's missing link right now. With Asante Samuel Jr. being benched at the end of the Cincinnati Bengals game for rookie Daylen Everette, Pittsburgh made it known that they're looking for an answer at cornerback. Giving up 27 points in a game won't lead to much success, and the easy answer to try and solve the problems in the pass defense is by putting their star cornerback back in the lineup.

Porter Jr. was a full participant in practice for the first time this season, which could lead you to believe that he's on his way to returning. This offseason, he dealt with a back injury and then had it "flare up" in Week 2 during the practice week.

It's tough to declare what is exactly happening between the Steelers and Porter Jr. Some inside the team do not believe he's going to be traded, but there's always the belief that things can change with the right phone call.

Here's the other part of it, though. Does it make sense for either side?

Steelers Ready Giants Willing?

The Steelers, perhaps more than ever, need Porter Jr. to return.

With Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (concussion) both popping up on the injury report in a short week ahead of a Week 4 Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh is at risk of being dangerously thin at cornerback, especially if Porter Jr. continues to be inactive.

The 26-year-old did tell reporters last week that he would "definitely" play this season, though there still isn't a firm timeline for when he may do so despite finally registering as a full participant in practice.

For as important Porter Jr. is to the Steelers' defense when available, however, it's understandable why they'd be receptive to any trade offers for him. The two sides didn't reach an agreement on an extension before the season began, and Porter Jr. may have little to no interest in suiting up without a new deal in hand.

The Giants are an intriguing potential landing spot for Porter Jr. They're off to a 2-1 start, which is tied for their best record through the first three weeks of a campaign since 2017, but they've lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and second-team All-Pro EDGE rusher Brian Burns to season-ending knee injuries.

New York has shown a willingness to adopt an aggressive approach on the trade market, as evidenced by the organization's acquisition of former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings, and Porter Jr. is the next target for John Harbaugh and company.

The Giants also have a clear need at cornerback. Paulson Adebo (knee) is on the reserve/injured list, and Deonte Banks has missed two straight games with a calf injury.

Porter Jr. would step in and immediately become the team's top corner, plus New York would likely be far more willing to work out an extension with him in-season than the Steelers would.

The Giants only have five picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, though they still have all of their Day 1 and 2 picks, which could entice Pittsburgh.

It still feels like the Steelers may not be super gung-ho on the idea of parting ways with Porter Jr. due to the fact that he is a potential building block on defense who is coming off a borderline elite season in 2025.

It's no guarantee that New York will take that plunge either considering it isn't really much of a contender. At the same time, Porter Jr. would be a seamless fit for the Giants, and they do have enough assets, which could theoretically include another corner heading back to Pittsburgh in 2026 second-round pick Colton Hood, to work out a deal.

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