Two Teams Call Steelers About Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a sense of when Joey Porter Jr. will return to action. As the team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 3 matchup. it is unlikely that the polarizing cornerback will be back on the field.

And as the Steelers continue to figure out what to do, it appears a trade might still be on the table. The organization would prefer to have their full arsenal on defense, but there is no end in sight as the regular season continues.

According to NFL insider, Adam Schefter, two NFC teams have entered the mix as trade talks begin to heat up again. Reporting via his X account, he shared that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions have "begun making inquiries" about Porter Jr.'s availability.

A handful of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, have begun making inquiries about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., league sources told ESPN.https://t.co/dk3zmiJ0EO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

This is yet another hurdle in this ongoing saga, and it runs contrary to this week's events. Porter Jr. was a limited or nonparticipant in practice over the first two weeks of the season, but a shift happened. It seemed that after a few days of practice ahead of Week 3, he was finally trending toward returning to play. The polarizing cornerback participated more and more, and he told reporters recently that he planned on playing when healthy. Perhaps this contractual standoff would end.

But another week passes without him on the field, and helping the secondary, which only leaves open the possibility for a trade or some other outcome.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Cowboys and Lions Make Sense

Both of these NFC squads make a ton of sense as potential landing spots. The first reason is that they both need help in the secondary. The Lions haven't been the same this season and the losses of Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph loom large. Detroit fancies themselves a contender in the NFC, but without some improvements in their pass defense, that dream will disappear quickly.

The same can be said for the Cowboys. Dallas has a top corner in Da'Ron Bland, but he's struggled to create the some production in the last two seasons. So far he has a single pass defended and six tackles over the first two contests. The Cowboys would love a number one corner to build around, and it makes sense that they are now showing interest in Porter Jr.

The big thing in all of this is whether or not the Steelers want to make a trade. They are under no obligation to, given they still have options to keep Porter Jr. beyond 2026. Unless things have reached a dire position, the Steelers still seem unlikely to move on from the maligned cornerback.

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