Joey Porter Jr.'s Agent Adds Strange Turn to Steelers Saga

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing any waiting games ahead of their Week 2 contest against the New England Patriots. Looking for their first road victory and second win of the season, the Steelers ruled cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out two days before their contest began.

The move wasn’t a shock, but where things stand between the Steelers and their star corner certainly are. The organization expects him to be back for Week 3, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, but Porter Jr. seemingly has other plans.

Further complicating the matter is the public discourse. From speculation regarding contract offers to trade rumors, this situation has run the gambit. Porter Jr.'s agent only piled on to the situation with a recent social media post. Andre Odom, Porter's agent, shared a message on social media that he desperately wants to see the maligned corner reunite with his college teammate and Steelers safety, Jaquan Brisker.

”Admittedly, there is nothing I’d rather experience more than to see my two little brothers back together in the same secondary, again,” he wrote via his X account. ”They made history in college. They’d certainly do it now.”

Admittedly, there is nothing I’d rather experience more than to see my two little brothers back together in the same secondary, again. They made history in college. They’d certainly do it now. 🙏🏾 @JoeyPorterJr @JaquanBrisker #LaFamilia pic.twitter.com/TbSqywU3pO — Certifiedadvisor (@AndreOdom) September 19, 2026

Is Porter Jr.’s Agent Hurting or Helping?

One of the more recent developments in contract negotiations is the art of applying pressure through social media. It happens in both directions. You’ll hear from “sources” that a team is interested in moving a player in the middle of contract talks, or an insider shares something shocking about a negotiation process that makes the organization look like idiots.

Make no mistake, Odom’s post on social media is another attempt to gain leverage. The hope is to build enough of a collective cry for things to end, aimed at the Steelers. As Odom seeks to make good on whatever contract promises he made to his client, he's pulling all of the stops. It’s understandable, but it’s ill-conceived.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) laughs on the sideline while watching a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers and Porter Jr. Break Up?

The reality of the situation is that Porter Jr. has lost the battle, but he can still win the war.

He won’t receive that huge extension he was seeking this season from the Steelers. Whether you believe he is a $25 million corner or somewhere north or south of that valuation, is irrelevant. The Steelers clearly weren't willing to spend the amount Porter Jr. feels he deserves, and no amount of social media scrutiny or public outcry will change their minds.

The only options are to force a trade to another, more willing to extend him, franchise, or to wait until the spring of 2027 to try this whole process again. It doesn't matter what Odom or Porter Jr. say at this point. The two sides are likely heading for a break up, and things may get ugly quick.

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