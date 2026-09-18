Report: Joey Porter Jr. Wants Out of Steelers

Joey Porter Jr. may end up wanting out of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On his "NFL Spotlight" podcast with Sam Monson, insider Ari Meirov reported that Porter Jr. is, "really, really upset," amidst his contract stalemate with the Steelers before stating that he doesn't think the 26-year-old, "wants to be in Pittsburgh anymore."

“From my knowledge, he’s pissed off and really, really upset,” Meirov said on his NFL Spotlight podcast. “I’m not really sure if he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, but I don’t know if he really has a choice… If they do trade him, my understanding is a contract will not be necessary… I don’t think a contract will be a must over here.

“I think he’s willing to play it out. I just don’t think he wants to be in Pittsburgh anymore, with the way all of this happened. And the policy of they’re not going to negotiate anymore, so that’s done. I think he’s just over the entire situation, so he wants to be somewhere else.”

🔥 Burning questions entering Week 2 with @SamMonsonNFL:



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* 16:08 – Titans:… pic.twitter.com/dm6UtTmYj9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2026

Situation Moving in the Wrong Direction

Though Porter Jr. was inactive for Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, there was some initial optimism that the 26-year-old would return against the New England Patriots in Week 2 despite the fact that contract negotiations hadn't resulted in an agreement.

Head coach Mike McCarthy insinuated that Porter Jr. was nearing the end of his ramp-up period during his postgame press conference following the win against Atlanta, though the Steelers' No. 1 corner instead remained a limited participant throughout practice this week as well.

Initially listed with a "NIR/conditioning" designation on the first injury report of the week, Porter Jr.'s back injury was later added back into the mix on September 17 after he left practice with a trainer.

He has subsequently been ruled out against the Patriots as well, marking the second-straight contest he will miss to open the campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) rests on the bench during the first half against the against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trade Possibility Rising?

Meirov isn't the only insider or reporter who believes Porter Jr. may want out from the Steelers.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler spoke with a source with knowledge of the situation who said, "I don't know if he ever puts on a Steelers uniform again."

With each passing day, it gets increasingly tougher to envision Porter Jr. playing in any games for Pittsburgh this year. Because the organization has driven a hard stance against negotiationg contracts during the season, there's no path towards an extension being reached until the offseason arrives.

Perhaps Porter Jr. will decide to play out the last year of his rookie contract and regroup in the offseason, though it's hard to tell where his relationship with the Steelers stands at this point and whether or not he desires a change of scenery after not signing a new deal.

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