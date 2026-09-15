Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Aren't Dead Yet

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. are one of the biggest headlines in the NFL. After not getting a deal done, no one really understands where the two sides are at or whether the issues between them can be resolved.

The Steelers want Porter to stay. Porter seemingly wants out, at least according to reports. And while no formal trade request has been made to Pittsburgh, there's a belief that Porter would like to go somewhere that is willing to pay him, even if the chances are that he won't be moved.

But what if things can still work out between the two sides? No, the Steelers are not going to break their policy of not negotiating in-season and sign Porter before Week 2. They may, however, still want to extend him after the season - something Porter may need to come to grips with.

The belief inside the Steelers' building is that Porter and Pittsburgh both want to keep him around for the future. They would love for the legacy of the Porter name to grow within the franchise, and for Porter Jr. to do something his father never did - spend his entire career with the Steelers.

They didn't get a deal done this offseason because Porter had a number he wanted to hit and the Steelers weren't close on that value. That doesn't mean they can't get there, though.

Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. Aren't Dead Yet

Could the Steelers get an offer they can't refuse and send Porter to the highest bidder this season? Certainly. With how hostile these negotiations have gotten, it wouldn't even be that surprising to watch him leave, even if the Steelers don't want to trade him.

So far, though, there has been zero trade interest for Porter.

Which brings us to Plan B - extend him next offseason.

The Steelers will need to increase their value on Porter if his play in 2026 continues to rise. That is, if he gets back on the field.

For the purpose of this argument, though, let's say he does return to the team and starts playing again in Week 2. He goes on and has the Pro Bowl season that he and others are looking for him to have and proves that he's one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL.

Next offseason, the price tag for a Porter is going to grow, and maybe so will the willingness of the Steelers to extend him. The team wants to sign Porter long-term, but they want to feel they got the right value for him. Next offseason will likely make their number jump if he plays well.

It's a waiting game now, but maybe one that works out for Porter in the long run. That comes with betting on himself this season, but he may not have another option at this point.

It's not over between the Steelers and Porter. Things aren't great, right now, but there's no divorce happening today or maybe even this season.

So, if they wait it out and Porter plays well, maybe Pittsburgh is willing to make a better offer next offseason. One that keeps Porter around long-term, just a year later than expected.

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