Joey Porter Jr. Injury Can't End Steelers Negotiations

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with a potential obstacle on the first day of training camp.

In what came as a huge surprise, Joey Porter Jr. was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list after he tweaked his back during the Steelers' mobility workout on July 28, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

With the star cornerback due for an extension as he enters the last year of his rookie contract, the timing of his trip to the PUP list is noteworthy.

Is Pittsburgh comfortable treating his contract situation as business as usual, or is there the potential for any agreement to be delayed until Porter Jr.'s availability moving forward becomes more clear?

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fallout of JPJ's Injury As it Relates to Extension Talks

Until, or unless, Porter Jr.'s injury proves to be more serious in nature than it initially appeared, the Steelers have no reason to view handing him a massive new contract as being any riskier than it already was.

Back injuries can be tricky to maneuver due to the fact that they can reoccur and become somewhat of an ongoing obstacle. To reiterate a previous point, however, there's no indication that'll be the case with Porter Jr.

Again, the timing of Porter Jr.'s injury is conspicuous, but there's not any real reason to operate with the understanding that he landed on the PUP list as a means of saving face when he's really just "holding in" until a deal is reached with the team.

The optics of Pittsburgh dishing out nearly $30 million a year, which may very well end up being what it takes, to an injured player are admittedly not great.

The Steelers aren't just going to let Porter Jr. walk away, though, and allowing this situation to just loom over their heads without any resolution for the rest of the summer and into the regular season isn't the greatest course of action.

There's real pressure on Pittsburgh's end to lock in the Penn State product swiftly. Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward just became the highest-paid corner in NFL history on an average annual value basis with a two-year, $62 million extension, and best believe that mark is going to get beat by the likes of Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

As the cornerback market continues to explode, Porter Jr.'s asking price is only going to rise. His injury throws a bit of a wrench into things, but it absolutely cannot impact the Steelers' decision-making process or the timeline in negotiations with his camp.

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