Joey Porter Jr. Isn’t Confident He’ll Play With Steelers Week 1

Though he's off the PUP list, Joey Porter Jr. wouldn't guarantee whether or not he'll play for the Pittsburgh Steelers once the regular season begins amidst his contract situation.

While speaking with reporters on September 1, Porter Jr. was unsure whether or not he'd move forward with suiting up for game action with the Steelers if he doesn't have a new deal done with the team.

“I don’t know," Porter Jr. said. "I'd have to talk to the guys upstairs and my agents about that one.”

He expanded on that a bit when asked if he sees himself playing against the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener.

"I can't ready the future," Porter Jr. said. "I couldn't even give you that answer, to be honest."

In terms of whether or not he thinks the two sides can reach an agreement before Week 1 arrives, which is essentially the cut-off point for negotiations because the Steelers will not discuss any contracts in-season, Porter Jr. appeared to put the onus on the front office.

“I can hope and think all day, but it’s up to those guys upstairs," Porter Jr. said.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) rests on the bench during the first half against the against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Resolution Has to Be Reached Soon

With head coach Mike McCarthy stating earlier in the day that Porter Jr. would "definitely" be returning to practice before Porter Jr. himself confirmed that he was out there, there continues to be some positive signs despite the lack of an extension being reached up to this point.

It's tough to get a gauge on where exactly the talks stand between the two sides as of now, however. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week when Porter Jr. was still on the PUP list that the Steelers wanted to see him make his way back onto the field, presumably as the next step before negotiations could really heat up.

With Porter Jr. now in a position to "ramp up", as McCarthy put it, after residing on the PUP list throughout training camp, perhaps a deal could come together rather quickly.

There's still a little under two weeks to go before Week 1, though, and it's certainly possible that the situation could continue to trudge on as well.

The Steelers would benefit from a swift resolution so that their No. 1 cornerback is locked in long-term and ready to go for the regular season without his contract situation hovering over everything, though Porter Jr.'s demands may still be too high for their liking at the moment.

Pittsburgh could franchise tag Porter Jr. next offseason if an extension isn't agreed to ahead of Week 1, but that's not a particularly favorable outcome for either side, even if it does give the Steelers some extra leverage.

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