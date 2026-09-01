Hold Out Over? Steelers Expect Joey Porter Jr. to Return

PITTSBURGH -- After a long offseason filled with back-and-forth, conflicting information, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally received some good news on their star cornerback.

After the Steelers activated cornerback Joey Porter Jr. off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, there was concern over whether or not he would participate in practice as he searched for a new contract.

That concern was put to bed, however, as Porter Jr. is expected to practice with his teammates in the coming days. As head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media, he shared that the the fourth-year defensive back would "definitely" return to practice and begin his "ramp up" to the regular season.

"With Joey coming off of PUP, it's just like the other players" he said. "Anybody that comes in here for the first time, there's a ramp up-type process to it."

What This Means for Steelers and Porter Jr.

This is a huge step for both the organization and the player involved in this contractual standoff. As the preseason finalized, the team hasn't finalized a new deal with Porter Jr. He wants to be paid like one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and the franchise is reportedly sticking firm to their offer.

That left things, according to McCarthy, at an "impasse." But now, it appears the two sides have figured out a way to move forward while continue to negotiate.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is An Extension Imminent?

The two sides are sprinting towards a hard and fast deadline when it comes to these negotiations. General manager Omar Khan let it be known that they will not break franchise tradition with Porter Jr. That means they will not negotiate once the regular season begins.

That leaves less than two weeks to get a deal done.

Now, Porter Jr. has done his part. After he did not participate all of training camp and preseason with an injury, he is expected back on the field with his teammates.

Once that happens, the Steelers have to do theirs. The organization has been reluctant to pay Porter Jr. like a top-10 cornerback or more in the NFL, but they will have to find some type of common ground to finalize this new contract. Until then, this standoff will continue to dominate the headlines and create unwanted drama for the Steelers' defense.

Either way, this is a step in the right direction. A deal might not happen tonight or tomorrow, but this is a positive development.

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