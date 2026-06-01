Joey Porter Jr. Will Likely 'Skip' Steelers Minicamp - And That's Okay

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin mandatory minicamp this week with one looming question: Is Joey Porter Jr. going to be there?

Chances are, he will be. But not in the way everyone else is.

Porter Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is easily at the top of the Steelers' priority list when it comes to contract extensions. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2025, recording an interception, 14 pass deflections and allowing just a 485.% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks.

The Steelers want to get a deal done with Porter Jr. to keep him around longterm, which is why it wouldn't be uncommon or surprising if he didn't participate in minicamp, even while in attendance.

What Does That Mean?

It means Porter Jr. will be present, but not practicing. Maybe that means there are portions of practice where he's standing off to the sideline observing, and other parts when he's working with trainers off to the side.

If in the building, he'll still be present for team meetings and working with coaches and players to prepare for training camp and installations of the defense.

A tactic that many in Pittsburgh has used before him, and many will use after.

See, the "hold in" started when T.J. Watt decided that he wasn't going to practice while negotiating a contract but still wanted to be present. He was in attendance of minicamp and training camp everyday but was always on the sideline working with a trainer instead of being involved in drills.

Since then, names like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward have joined him, participating in their own "hold ins" over the years.

Next up is Porter Jr.

Why It Won't Cause Issues

Porter Jr. is as respected as it gets in the Steelers' orginization and everyone is aware of the situation. The front office and coaching staff will do what they can to work with him while he negotiates his deal, and the locker room will fully understand that he deserves to be paid and doesn't want to get hurt beforehand.

They'll also appreciate his presence in the locker room and meetings while he's working out a deal. Some of the coaches will be grateful for the extended reps the young players like rookie Daylen Everette will get in the meantime.

There's a high likelihood that Porter Jr. is the next big contract in Pittsburgh. Everyone seems to be aware of it, and that's creating clear and respectable communication.

There won't be any issues when Porter Jr. shows up but doesn't practice at minicamp. He's still present, and that's all the team is looking for right now.

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