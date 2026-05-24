Steelers Have Overlooked Young CB

As far as starters go, the Pittsburgh Steelers' group at cornerback seems rather set.

Joey Porter Jr. is coming off a breakout third season with the Steelers where he established himself as a top-10 player at the position, if not better than that, and Jamel Dean is his new running mate on the boundary after signing a three-year, $36.75 million deal with the team in free agency.

Jalen Ramsey should handle a large chunk of the snaps in the slot, though Brandin Echols could also see some time there if he makes the 53-man roster as expected.

With Pittsburgh also having third-round pick Daylen Everette waiting in the wings, Asante Samuel Jr. has almost become the forgotten man in the cornerback room after re-signing with the team on a one-year, $4 million contract. That doesn't mean he should be overlooked, however,

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Did Samuel Jr. Perform in His First Season With Steelers?

After undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April 2025, Samuel Jr. was cleared to play in early November.

He took several visits with teams around the league, but ultimately decided to sign to Pittsburgh's practice squad.

Samuel Jr. made his debut for the Steelers during their Week 13 bout with the Buffalo Bills after being elevated from the practice squad. He later signed to the team's 53-man roster in early December and logged 222 defensive snaps over six regular season contests (three starts), posting an interception and 10 tackles in the process.

According to Pro Football Reference, Samuel Jr. allowed 10 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 14 targets in coverage.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) kneels before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Does Samuel Jr. Have Untapped Potential?

Assuming Porter Jr. signs a massive extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, coupled with the financial commitment the Steelers made to Dean this offseason, it won't be easy for Samuel Jr. to play his way into the starting lineup.

There is room for him, though, to continue improving and become a valuable depth piece on the boundary who plays anywhere between 20 to 30 snaps a game.

Samuel Jr. has logged minimal reps from the slot throughout his time in the NFL, and Pittsburgh has more experienced options there anyways, which could theoretically limit his playing time because he's not super versatile.

He proved himself to be a ballhawk early in his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, recording six interceptions from 2021 to 2023, and he was always a solid starting-caliber corner.

Samuel Jr. has had some issues as a tackler, but given his athleticism and potential in coverage, he's a sleeper in the Steelers' cornerback room who could make a real difference in Patrick Graham's defense in 2026.

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