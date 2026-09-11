Joey Porter Jr. Shuts Down Rumor, Addresses Playing in Steelers Opener

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. tried to shut down some of the narratives surrounding his contract demands.

With just two days to go before the Steelers face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, Porter Jr. denied that he has been looking to become the highest-paid corner in the league.

"I don't know where that came from," Porter Jr. said. "Whoever made that up, it's the internet, I really don't pay too much hype into it."

Christian Gonzalez's four-year, $135 million ($33.75 million per year) extension with the New England Patriots, which was agreed to on September 7, is the new high water at the position, though Porter Jr. made it rather clear that he's not asking for a contract that would top it.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Optimism For a New Deal Low?

When asked if anything was giving him optimism about a deal getting done before Pittsburgh takes the field in Week 1, Porter Jr. didn't appear super confident.

"No, not really... the clock's ticking, so it is what it is at this point," Porter Jr. said. "We're gonna be prepared regardless of the situation and we're gonna play ball."

The Penn State product also stated that the status of his contract talks with the Steelers hasn't affected his hopes to remain with the organization long-term.

"No I don't think so," Porter Jr. said. "At the end of the day it's business. I know what that is and I've got my head straight to understand that. My dad's been in this league as a coach and a player so he has knowledge on that, so it's nothing new to me even though this is my first go-around."

On the topic of suiting up vs. Atlanta, he responded with, "yea, I think so," when asked if he's prepared to do so and added that it would likely be both a conditioning and injury issue with his back if he is held out of the contest.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is an Extension Going to Get Done?

Because the Steelers don't appear willing to break their tradition of not discussing contracts during the season, the situation will come to a head in the immediate future.

Deadlines do spur action, so perhaps the two sides will figure out their differences and close whatever gaps that are still remaining en route to hammering out an agreement. The vibes don't seem great at the moment, but they could also turn with the snap of a finger.

It's still unclear if Porter Jr. will play against Atlanta regardless of if he signs or not over the next few days. If he doesn't, then negotiations would be halted until next offseason, and the franchise tag would then come into play.

Should a deal be reached, Porter Jr. would become the third building block on Pittsburgh's defense from its 2023 NFL Draft class to sign an extension this offseason next to Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton.

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