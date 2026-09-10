Joey Porter Jr.'s Chances of Playing in Steelers Opener Fading

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s status for the team's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons remains up in the air.

For a second-straight day, Porter Jr. was the only player listed on the Steelers' injury report as a limited participant with a back injury.

The injury first popped up at the start of training camp, resulting in him being placed on the PUP list. Porter Jr. was later activated at the roster cutdown deadline to ensure that he wouldn't have to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. Still Ramping Up

Head coach Mike McCarthy has reiterated this week that Porter Jr. is still in a ramp-up period, and there hasn't been any material changes on that front as of yet.

Porter Jr. is still not participating in a full capacity at practice, and it's unknown where exactly he stands in terms of his progression after missing all of training camp.

The 26-year-old has one more day at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to take a step forward in that regard. At this point, however, it feels likely that he'll be listed with a game designation on the final injury report of the week.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Dallas won 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Contract Situation Looming Large

It goes without saying that Porter Jr.'s contract stalemate with Pittsburgh is the biggest storyline surrounding the team at the moment.

Because negotiations are slated to be cut off before the team takes the field for Week 1, there's less than three days left for the two sides to come together and reach an agreement.

Whether or not Porter Jr. plays even if he does sign a new deal isn't yet settled, but it does seem like his odds of suiting up are fading considering his level of participation in practice.

A hold-out still feels far-fetched because of how much would be at stake for Porter Jr. in a world where he doesn't get an extension. That hasn't been completely ruled out, though.

The Steelers hold the leverage in this situation, especially because they'll have the franchise tag at their disposal next offseason. As such, they don't need to give in during talks with Porter Jr.'s camp.

Every minute counts at this point, though, and a resolution on the contract front will be reached one way or another before Pittsburgh officially opens its campaign.

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