Joey Porter Jr. Trending in Wrong Direction Before Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the 2026 season, with Joey Porter Jr.'s status remaining the most important (and only) factor for the team on that front.

Porter Jr. was listed as limited with his back injury, which initially landed him on the PUP list at the start of training camp, and he was the lone inclusion on the report for Pittsburgh.

The 26-year-old never made his way off the PUP list during the Steelers' stay in Latrobe, and he instead began practicing after he was activated at the roster cutdown deadline on August 30.

Porter Jr. has participated to some extent over the past nine days or so, but head coach Mike McCarthy reiterated once again that he is still in a ramp-up period.

His spot on the injury report reinforces that idea, and Porter Jr. only worked during one of Pittsburgh's three individual drills (per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo) with the team's Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting just four days away, which is a little concerning.

During our limited viewing window, Joey Porter Jr. didn’t take any reps during two of the three individual drills.



This was the one he did take. pic.twitter.com/IgbwTdBEou — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 9, 2026

Is Porter Jr. Trending in the Wrong Direction?

Porter Jr.'s contract stalemate is the most pertinent narrative surrounding him with the season opener on the horizon.

With the New England Patriots and Christian Gonzalez coming to terms on a four-year, $135 million deal earlier this week, there aren't any other dominoes to fall on the cornerback market for Porter Jr.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Steelers have made an official offer to Porter Jr., which in theory could accelerate talks and help push a deal across the finish line before the organization's self-imposed Week 1 deadline for contract talks.

It remains to be seen if Porter Jr. will play should he not reach an agreement with Pittsburgh. At the same time, the fact that he is limited and not participating at a heightened level could be viewed as a source of worry.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. has been working from behind due to all of the time he missed earlier in the summer, and he evidently hasn't caught up yet.

Pittsburgh has enough cornerback depth to skate by for a short period of time if it deems that he's not completely back up to speed, though it's certainly not an ideal situation to be in.

Maybe a new contract could heal all wounds and lead to Porter Jr. starting, or at the very least receiving a normal workload against Atlanta. For now, though, it feels fair to say that the arrow isn't pointing as upwards as anyone would've hoped.

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