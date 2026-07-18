Jon Gruden Has Message for Steelers About Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers expect big things under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Even after replacing a franchise icon in Mike Tomlin, the organization is hoping the new coach can take this team where Tomlin couldn’t over the last decade.

As a former Super Bowl-winning coach, McCarthy knows what he brings to the Steelers. It's why he expects the same immediate success the franchise does.

He’s also made quite the impression and reputation around the league. One of his biggest fans and supporters is Jon Gruden. On a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, he urged the Steelers to trust McCarthy and the results will come.

”I just hope he goes into Pittsburgh with a case of whoop a—,” he said. “And I hope you guys trust him and roll with him because he is a hell of a coach.”

Gruden’s A Big McCarthy Believer

Most of Gruden’s time on the podcast was spent discussing McCarthy, and it was clear how much of a believer he is in the Steelers’ new coach. The two have a lengthy history that dates back to the 1990s and the University of Pittsburgh.

Gruden served as Pitt’s wide receivers coach in 1991, and he was joined by a young graduate assistant named Mike McCarthy. Gruden shared a story on Heyward’s podcast from their time working together, and it illustrates how involved McCarthy has always been as a coach.

Gruden described how McCarthy was one of the hardest-working coaches he has been around, and he was willing to do anything the team needed. That included participating in the drills with players. During one particular wide receiver drill, Gruden recalled, McCarthy got right up in the mix, helmet and all, and held the tackling dummy.

“McCarthy would put his helmet on,” Gruden explained. ”He had the Pitt helmet on. He's holding the dummy at about 250, and the guys are stalking him. He's getting after him. It's the greatest video ever."

Jan 9, 2018; Alameda, CA, USA; Jon Gruden is introduced as head coach at a press conference at the Raiders headquarters Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Steelers Buy-In on McCarthy?

So far, the Steelers seem incredibly responsive to McCarthy. Even younger players, like second-year tight end JJ Galbreath, have recently commented on the different energy the new coach has brought. It seems to be a positive thing for the team, and as they head into training camp and the regular season, the organization hopes this buy-in continues and grows.

If that happens, the Steelers will have an excellent opportunity to make good on these expectations. They won’t be a team that’s in the midst of a transition, fit with a whole new coaching staff and plenty of new players. They will be a team that could legitimately contend for another division title and possibly a Super Bowl.

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