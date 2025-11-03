Steelers Finally Sign Aaron Rodgers' Former WR
A week after the Pittsburgh Steelers were originally reported to have signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the deal has officially been closed.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Pittsburgh and the veteran wide receiver have come to terms on a deal that will reunite him with Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season.
Delay in Signing MVS
Pittsburgh worked out Valdes-Scantling last week immediately following its Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and as previously mentioned, it was reported that the team planned on bringing him in.
The move did not come together ahead of their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, though. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac stated that the Steelers did not intend on signing Valdes-Scantling at that point in time, while Rodgers himself said that his former Packers teammate was looking for an opportunity join a team's 53-man roster.
"I think MVS wants to be on an active roster, so if there wasn't an opportunity here for that, then I guess he's waiting for something else," Rodgers said. "But I don't fault him. I love MVS. Whether he is here or somewhere else, I'm always calling for him."
MVS' History with Rodgers
A fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers, Valdes-Scantling quickly became a preferred target of Rodgers' as a deep threat during the latter's final years with the franchise.
The two played alongside one another through the end of Valdes-Scantling's rookie contract in 2021. Over 59 games with Rodgers in Green Bay, which included 39 starts, he hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.
How MVS Can Help Steelers
Valdes-Scantling was rather productive last season, evidenced by the fact that he recorded 385 yards and four touchdowns on 17 catches across just eight contests for the New Orleans Saints last season.
Though he's had some problems with drops during his career, Valdes-Scantling's game-breaking speed is a real asset. He's thrived while catching passes from Rodgers in the past, as previously noted, and he also held a pretty big role within the Kansas City Chiefs' offense when the franchise won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.
Though the Steelers are certainly keeping their options open on the trade market before tomorrow's deadline, maybe reuniting Valdes-Scantling with Rodgers in Pittsburgh will fill that long-standing need as the team looks to win the AFC North division for the first time since 2020.
