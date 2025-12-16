Aaron Rodgers, Former WR Connect for First Steelers TD

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is finally on the board as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the opening drive of the second half, Valdes-Scantling ran wide open on a crossing route in the red zone and was found by his old friend in Aaron Rodgers for a 19-yard touchdown, which put Pittsburgh up 14-3 on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 15 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

Valdes-Scantling hadn't hauled in a pass for the Steelers up to that point through his two games with the team.

Nov 5, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after catching a pass to score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

MVS' History with Rodgers

Valdes-Scantling's arrival in Pittsburgh back in early November was largely a product of his preexisting connection with Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers selected the 6-foot-4 receiver in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Florida, and he spent the following four seasons catching passes from Rodgers.

The pair played with one another through the end of Valdes-Scantling's rookie contract in 2021. Across a total of 59 games with Rodgers for the Packers, which included 39 starts, he caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling would go on to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 campaign, with whom he won back-to-back Super Bowls. He then endured brief stints with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers before joining the Steelers' practice squad.

MVS' History with Steelers and What Comes Next

Pittsburgh reportedly had interest in adding Valdes-Scantling after he was let go by the Seahawks at final roster cuts, but he instead chose to sign with the 49ers given that they had a clearer path to playing time due to their injuries at the receiver position.

He played in five games for San Francisco and recorded 40 receiving yards before being released while on the reserve/injured list in mid-October.

Valdes-Scantling then signed to the Steelers' practice squad in November, and he made his debut for the team against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. In that contest, he logged 16 offensive snaps.

His role has grown vs. Miami, however, and he made the most of it by finding his way into the end zone and joining forces with Rodgers to put Pittsburgh up by two scores.

With Roman Wilson being a healthy inactive for the second-straight week, and given how well the Steelers' offense has performed with both Adam Thielen and Valdes-Scantling on the field over that span, the team has no reason to move away from its veteran-heavy approach at the position.

