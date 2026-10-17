Steelers WR Situation Might Be Worse Than Believed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are down bad at the wide receiver position.

Roman Wilson (finger), Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Ben Skowronek (calf) are already out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittman Jr. is already on Injured Reserve, and DK Metcalf is now questionable with an illness.

But it doesn't stop there.

The team and fanbase are optimistic that, when everything is back to normal, this group is exciting. Germie Bernard is breaking out as a rookie, Metcalf remains, well, Metcalf, and Wilson and Pittman Jr. are talented starters with steady contributions.

They may not get back to normal, though. According to Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, there's a belief that Pittman Jr. isn't coming back anytime soon. And that the foot injury that has already shut him down for several weeks could last much longer, putting his return at risk this season.

Report: There are "bad feelings" about Michael Pitman Jr returning anytime soon. He will likely miss more time than the minimum 4 weeks he has to spend on injured reserve.



Per Pat McAfee Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly.



Pittman Jr is looking like a bad trade/extension. pic.twitter.com/Oink0Ous92 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 16, 2026

If Pittman Jr. is to miss time, the Steelers are left with Bernard, Metcalf, Wilson, Skowronek and rookie returner Kaden Wetjen as their wide receiver room. Wilson is expected to miss several weeks, and could end up on Injured Reserve himself. It's unknown how long Skowronek is going to miss.

So, What Now?

If the Steelers are truly down multiple wideouts for a large chunk of the season, they're going to rely on other options.

Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are going to be heavily involved in the passing game. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will also be utilized.

At some point, the Steelers will likely sign Brandon Smith off of the practice squad. Smith was called up last week and is expected to be called up again in Week 6. He'll have one more game to be called up before needing to be signed to the active roster.

He'd be their top option to replace Wilson and Pittman Jr., but may not be enough if Wilson is also going to be out long-term.

Pittsburgh may need to get creative and look at outside options at some point. Right now, that's not on their agenda, but it could change if they believe Pittman Jr. is set to miss most of the season and Wilson is headed to Injured Reserve.

Expect the Steelers to activate two wideouts against the Buccaneers. After that, Smith will likely sign to the 53-man roster and they'll continue to rely on either Brandon Johnson or Isaiah Hodgins as their call-up. But if this situation keeps trending in the wrong direction, who knows what the Steelers do to vill the void.