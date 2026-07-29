Will Howard Must Respond to Steelers Warning

PITTSBURGH -- Whether Mike McCarthy meant to or not, he sent a warning to Will Howard. Now, with Pittsburgh Steelers training camp beginning, it's on the second-year quarterback to follow up in a big way, and prove he's the player the team is looking for.

Throughout Organized Team Activities and minicamp, Howard was the team's second quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. After an offseason of praising the young passer, McCarthy gave Howard the opportunity to shine with the twos in the spring.

It didn't last into training camp. McCarthy spoke to the media on report date and confirmed Mason Rudolph will begin practices as the backup to Rodgers. Meanwhile, Howard will split reps with rookie Drew Allar as part of the third-team offense.

Warning Sent. Time to Respond

The Steelers want Howard to succeed. McCarthy wants Howard to succeed. So much so that he's gone as far as to call him a player with starting quarterback potential without ever actually seeing him practice in person.

This isn't McCarthy having a favorite in Rudolph or Allar, it's probably the head coach realizing Howard didn't do as much as he wanted in OTAs and minicamp, and now needs to earn his way into the No. 2 role instead of being handed it.

So, what's the warning? To grab a hold of your opportunity before it's too late.

Which is fine. Howard should have to work for his chances in the NFL. And now is the time for him to step up and do so, because if he does, his chances of earning a starting job in 2027 are much higher - and hold much more potential than if he were given it without beating anyone.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard will need to prove to McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff that he holds all of the potential an earlier-round pick does and has plenty of room to grow. But he won't be able to just throw a good spiral and have a good attitude. The second-year pro will need to shine on the field and have everyone beleiving he deserves to move up the depth chart before he actually does.

It's certainly possible, and Steelers fans and the team should be rooting for Howard to succeed. A second-year QB with potential is something Pittsburgh would love, and with each year that passes since Ben Roethlisberger retired, they grow a little more desperate to find.

Maybe Howard is still that name. But getting demoted to start training camp doesn't leave you too optimistic that this is his season.

It could be, though. He now just needs to earn it.

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