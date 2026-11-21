PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made three roster moves ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team activated Roman Wilson back to the 53-man roster off of Injured Reserve, and called up guard Doug Nester and wide receiver Max Hurleman from the practice squad.

The return of Wilson brings another starter-level player to the passing game that is desperately needed. But they aren't getting Michael Pittman Jr. back, which means they're still weak at the position.

Enter Max Hurleman. The practice squad wideout has been a hot topic of conversation in Pittsburgh over the last few weeks after being mentioned by both head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a potential contributor to the offense.

Hurleman was on the practice squad IR until this past week, but McCarthy made it known that he was close to making the 53-man roster prior to his injury. Now that he's back, Pittsburgh is excited to see what he can contribute to the team as an offensive and special teams factor.

"I mean, how do you not love Max [Hurleman]? I mean, Max is, he's one of the guys you — as a new coach, new coaching staff, you come in here every day doing everything right," McCarthy said. "GPS was, [he] burned it up. I mean, just, the guy has an incredible workload capacity, work ethic. So, unfortunate that he got hurt when he did. I felt that he truly performed to a level that he deserved a 53-man roster spot. So, it'll be great to get him back and get him back into the fold."

How Hurleman Contributes

Hurleman is ready for his opportunity.

"That's why we play the game, to be out there on Sundays," Hurleman told Steelers On SI. "Whatever my role has been, I've tried to excel at that. But I've been itching to play."

While he'll be behind DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Wilson on the wide receiver depth chart, he should have a chance to make plays on offense. It wouldn't be surprising if he's working as the fourth option in the passing game alongside Ben Skowronek.

That should lead to some chances to make plays throughout the game.

He could also be a factor on special teams. The former Notre Dame return man has experience as both a punt and kick returner and will likely work next to rookie Kaden Wetjen as the primary returners on kickoff and could get opportunities as a punt returner as well.

This is the big opportunity for Hurleman. The second-year undrafted free agent has been a standout during training camp and the preseason over the last two years and has clearly been on the verge of being part of the team.

Now, he is. And it's a chance to prove his quarterback and head coach right about hyping him up the last two weeks.