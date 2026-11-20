PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few issues on their team, but wide receiver sits right at the top.

DK Metcalf has underperformed and the team is hoping that the return of Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson will be enough to help this group reach the level it needs to. If not, they'll keep looking at their internal options, with Max Hurleman being the name that keeps coming up.

Hurleman was mentioned by both head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Metcalf himself as an option to help the receiver core. The second-year player out of Notre Dame is on their practice squad and just returned from the practice squad IR.

And once again, Rodgers is making a pitch for him.

"I'd love to see Max [Hurleman] get some opportunities on special teams," Rodgers said during his weekly press conference. "Again, that's above my pay grade, though."

That's a Very Curious Comment

Hurleman is an explosive athlete who was the Fighting Irish's punt returner during his final college season. While also a reliable pass-catcher and someone who has experience playing running back and cornerback as well, he could be a contributor for Pittsburgh in multiple ways.

But Rodgers pointing out special teams is interesting. The Steelers have one of the worst kick and punt return units in the National Football League, and rookie fourth-round pick Kaden Wetjen has been a pretty big disappointment in his first season.

Hurleman may be the answer they're looking for, or at least another direction the team can look to help improve the group.

On a weekly basis, McCarthy seems to discuss the poor performance of the special teams unit, and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman doesn't have much of an answer for Wetjen other than continuing to get more comfortable.

Hurleman Makes A Lot of Sense

The second-year UDFA has shone in two preseasons and training camps, and may be worthy of a shot on the 53-man roster. Even McCarthy admitted that.

If it also helps the Steelers get into better field position before the offense takes the field, why not test out the move? It almost makes too much sense for Pittsburgh to give it a shot.

Wetjen may be the future of the return position, but he's not making the plays a fourth-round returner needs to make. Right now, he's one of the big problems this team needs to solve before the postseason.

And their answer may have just came back from injury and is waiting on the p-squad.