Steelers Have a New WR to Watch For

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at the wide receiver position. After several injuries, the team's depth is depleted, and they're hopeful to get many of their options back, but will it be enough to make their room "good enough"?

Roman Wilson, who's missed the last four weeks with a finger injury, and Michael Pittman Jr., who's dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot, are hopeful to return this season, but when? That's still up in the air.

Both are working off to the side during practices and progressing toward a return, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. But it's not confirmed when they'll be able to provide the needed help to the position this season.

Then there's Max Hurleman. The practice squad wide receiver has impressed during two training camps and preseason campaigns. Both in 2025 and 2026, he was on the verge of making the 53-man roster but fell just short, likely due to his undersized frame and undrafted status.

But McCarthy isn't overlooking him.

On two occasions, McCarthy has mentioned Hurleman as a candidate to return from Injured Reserve and help his offense move in the right direction.

"I feel great about our guys. I mean, we’re getting guys healthy. Michael [Pittman Jr.] is getting close, obviously, Roman [Wilson] and Max [Hurleman]," McCarthy said about his wideout room after the trade deadline. "So, we’ve got good young guys. Both the Brandons [Smith and Johnson]. So, we’ve got a group that I'm excited to continue to work with."

Even Aaron Rodgers tossed his name out there as a player who can contribute when healthy.

"We've obviously raised up a couple of our P-Squad guys who are talented. Still would love to get some opportunities for Max [Hurleman] at some point whenever he comes off," Rodgers said about players who can contribute at wide receiver. "We have Marquez [Valdes-Scantling], who hasn't been brought up yet, so we have a lot of options. But I'm hopeful that we'll get [Michael Pittman Jr.] and Roman [Wilson] back sooner rather than later."

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Max Hurleman (34)during the second quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could Hurleman Be Steelers Answer at WR?

Never say never, in the words of Mike Tomlin. The practice squad wideout has shown those in the building what he could do for some time now and may finally be getting his opportunity.

He's currently on the practice squad IR list but is eligible to return. When he does, McCarthy may have hinted at him getting an opportunity to prove himself on the active roster.

"I mean, how do you not love Max [Hurleman]? I mean, Max is, he's one of the guys you — as a new coach, new coaching staff, you come in here every day doing everything right," McCarthy said. "GPS was, [he] burned it up. I mean, just, the guy has an incredible workload capacity, work ethic. So, unfortunate that he got hurt when he did. I felt that he truly performed to a level that he deserved a 53-man roster spot. So, it'll be great to get him back and get him back into the fold."

And Hurleman is ready for that opportunity.

"Awesome," Hurleman told Steelers On SI, about being mentioned by Rodgers and McCarthy. "It's very humbling whenever your name gets brought up. I've been working my tail off every day to come back. To get the recognition, that means a lot, but obviously, there's a ton of work to do. Haven't played a game yet, but it's awesome to hear they trust me and see me as an option."

"That's why we play the game, to be out there on Sundays," he added. "Whatever my role has been, I've tried to excel at that. But I've been itching to play."

So, look out for a new addition to Pittsburgh's wide receiver core. And after not adding anyone at the trade deadline, they may be looking at their practice squad for a name they have a lot of excitement about.