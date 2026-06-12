Meet Steelers UFL Pass Rusher Tryout

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in an interesting name for a recent workout. Even as the team wraps up their first OTAs under new head coach Mike McCarthy, the roster construction process never ends.

If anything, that process is just heating up for the Steelers. They made several moves already as they completed OTAs, but the most recent player on their radar is one of the more intriguing ones to pop up.

The organization hosted defensive lineman Jah Joyner for a workout, per UFL analyst Michael Del Negro. The UFL product is just one year into his professional career, and he might have a few traits that could attract the Steelers and give him a chance at training camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working out Gamblers DE Jah Joyner, per source



Joyner appeared in 10 games for Houston, recording 28 tackles — Michael Del Negro - UFL Analyst (@uflanalyst) June 11, 2026

What Steelers Might Like About Joyner

One of the most fun aspects of the 24-year-old’s profile is the mystery. A long and rangy defensive lineman at the University of Minnesota, his stats never popped off the page, but he showed promise. During his junior campaign, he posted 7.5 sacks. The following year, he posted another solid and well-rounded year with 4.5 sacks, but posted a career high 32 total tackles and seven passes defended.

It might be that senior season performance that has the Steelers’ attention. Joyner is not a nose tackle or a run stuffer, but he brings a long reach and a compete level that has been noticeable at the NCAA, NFL, and UFL levels.

Joyner’s athleticism is also a huge aspect of why the Steelers have interest. Measuring in at 6’5” and 260 pounds, he also ran an impressive 4.6 40-yard dash time ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. That athleticism earned him a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last season before being released and making his way to the UFL.

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck with player Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

How Joyner Can Make Steelers Roster

It’s a tough road for Joyner, but it starts with an impressive work out. If he earns a contract off of that, the first of what is likely one thousand steps has been taken.

The work only begins if Joyner arrives at Latrobe for training camp. The top of the defensive line depth chart is as rock solid as any position in the organization, with Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black and Sebastian Joseph-Day all slam dunks to be on the 53-man roster.

But there are a few spots at the bottom of the depth chart that can be earned. Returning options like Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee and Dean Lowry are all strong options to fill out the roster. Joyner would not only have to impress, he’d have to beat out at least three other players who have previous experience with the franchise.

At this point of the offseason, however, a little bit more competition never hurt.

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