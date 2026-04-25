Steelers Replace Connor Heyward With Indiana TE

After trading back with the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made their fifth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At No. 169 overall, the Steelers selected Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski, who is a natural Connor Heyward replacement.

By moving down eight spots from No. 161 with the Chiefs, Pittsburgh swapped No. 249, one of its three seventh-rounders, for a sixth-round pick that sits at No. 210.

The Steelers had not been in possession of a sixth-round selection after trading No. 216 and No. 99 to the Seattle Seahawks on Day 2 of the draft to move up to No. 96 and select Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker.

A great blocker who also has the potential to make an impact as a receiving option, Nowakowski joins a strong tight end room that includes Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

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