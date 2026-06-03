Report: Steelers Discussing Contract Extension With Keeanu Benton

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be concocting another extension as mandatory minicamp comes to an end.

According to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, the Steelers are working towards a deal with defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, though that doesn't necessarily mean an agreement is imminent.

"The Steelers are working toward a new deal with DT Keeanu Benton, per source," Saunders wrote. "Nothing necessarily imminent, but it's in the works. His agent, Joe DiBenedetto, who he shares with Nick Herbig, was at the team's facility today."

The #Steelers are working toward a new deal with DT Keeanu Benton, per source.



Nothing necessarily imminent, but it's in the works.



His agent, Joe DiBenedetto, who he shares with Nick Herbig, was at the team's facility today. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) June 3, 2026

After inking EDGE rusher Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million extension, it seems the Steelers will be diligent in locking up the members of their 2023 draft class as they enter the final seasons of their rookie contracts.

In fact, Herbig hinted at Pittsburgh getting additional deals done and called Benton, his former teammate at Wisconsin, "a dog" while also saying that he wants to play the rest of his career alongside him.

Benton appears slated to move around the Steelers' defense and thus shouldn't line up primarily as a nose tackle, instead spending more of his time at three-tech, 4i and five-tech.

He's been a productive player for Pittsburgh since entering the league as a second-round pick three years ago, and the organization is working towards making sure he sticks around for a while longer.

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